How Tall Is Sasha Obama? The Former First Daughter Almost Towers Over Mom Michelle Now

To celebrate Sasha Obama turning 23, Michelle Obama shared an adorable photo of the two of them on Instagram. In the snap, Michelle had a giant smile on her face as she embraced Sasha. Instagram users enjoyed seeing the youngest Obama daughter all grown up. "No, not 23 yrs. old already! Where has the time gone," one wrote. Others could not stop staring at Sasha's height transformation and commented how she appeared taller than her mother. Sasha wore heels, but she was crouched down and was basically the same height as Michelle, who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

More clues about Sasha's height were dropped when Barack Obama posted to Instagram. The former POTUS celebrated her birthday with a throwback shot of him holding Sasha when she was a child and then uploaded a family photo the next week for Father's Day 2024. The Obama family posed in front of a waterfall. "The most fulfilling job I've ever had is being Sasha and Malia's dad," he wrote in the caption. Barack stood between his wife and Sasha, and the youngest Obama daughter appeared at least an inch taller than her mother.

Signs that she had grown significantly taller were evident when photos of Sasha and her boyfriend surfaced a couple of years earlier, in April 2022. Sasha was dating Clifton Powell Jr., who stood 6 feet, 5 inches tall, and she stacked up when standing next to the college basketball player. That was not the first hint that Sasha was growing to her mother's height.