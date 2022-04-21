Who Is Sasha Obama's Rumored New Boyfriend?

Both Sasha and Malia Obama spent their childhood years before the eyes of the world, but now, they're all grown up. With the Obama sisters' transformation to adulthood comes an exciting new chapter — and with that comes grown up relationships!

Speaking on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in April, former First Lady Michelle Obama joked that just a few years prior, she had taken the girls to the show to see the Jonas Brothers perform. However, she added that things had certainly changed since then. "They loved the Jonas Brothers," she reminisced, before adding, "Now, they're bringing grown men home."

Michelle didn't give any more information about who exactly those grown men were. However, just a day after her interview with DeGeneres, the Daily Mail published paparazzi pictures of her youngest daughter, Sasha, alongside a mystery man. Given her broad smile, many have begun to speculate whether he happens to be one of the "grown men" brought home. The question remains, though: just who is Sasha Obama's rumored new love interest?