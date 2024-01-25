We Can't Stop Staring At Sasha Obama's Height Transformation
Sasha Obama has had a drastic transformation over the years. From her time in the White House as a little kid being half the size of her father, Barack Obama, to becoming an adult just inches shorter than her dad. At just seven years old, Sasha became the youngest to enter the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. Since then, Sasha and her sister, Malia Obama, have grown up in the public eye.
Even though he was the president, Barack always made time for the three women in his life — Michelle, Malia, and Sasha Obama. Speaking on Sasha's personality with InStyle (via People) in 2020, he shared, "Sasha is, as Malia describes it, completely confident about her own take on the world and is not cowed or intimidated — and never has been — by anybody's titles, anybody's credentials."
Michelle has always wanted her daughters to do what they pleased regardless of what other people may have wanted. She told Oprah Winfrey (via CNBC), "They have to take the time to get to know themselves — give themselves a moment to figure out who they want to be in the world." From a little girl in the White House to a full-blown adult, Sasha has done just that. Every step of the way, she has stayed authentic to who she is and has grown tremendously throughout the years — literally.
Sasha Obama's formative White House years
Sasha Obama hadn't even hit double digits when she entered the White House; she was only seven years old. You could tell how little she was when she stood with the rest of the family, especially her father, Barack Obama. She was still willing to hold his hand and stood about halfway to his waist. Barack and Michelle Obama made sure their two daughters had as normal an upbringing as possible. According to People (via CNBC), Michelle enforced a "no whining, arguing, or annoying teasing" rule. Not only that, but the girls had to make their beds and would receive $1 for each week they took part in chores.
Even though they had strict rules, Sasha was still a kid, and they made sure she had fun too. In August 2010, Sasha and Barack had a thrilling day in the water after visiting Panama City Beach as part of an initiative to get more Americans to travel to the beautiful location, per The White House. Sasha and Barack seemed to get the job done, as they were all smiles while playing in the ocean. Besides the fun-filled moments, Sasha got to experience many things children her age never would have the chance to do. At just nine years old, she had the opportunity to practice her Chinese with then-President Hu Jintao, per Reuters (via CBS).
Sasha Obama's somewhat normal teenage years
Sasha Obama was little no more once she became a teenager. Two years into Barack Obama's second term, Sasha turned 13, per Parade. Teen years are known as a time for growth spurts, and that was certainly true for Sasha. Although she may not have been her father or sister's height just yet, she was well on her way to getting there. Not only did her height show her growth, but Sasha's actions proved she was heading toward becoming a full-blown adult.
When she turned 16, Sasha landed a job at a seafood restaurant in Massachusetts, per The Boston Herald. One of her co-workers told the outlet, "She's been working downstairs at takeout. We were wondering why there were six people helping this girl, but then we found out who it was." Sasha tried to be like any other worker, but it's a bit hard when you're the president's daughter and have security with you 24/7.
Besides getting a job, Sasha also partook in another teenage right of passage when she was 18. Sasha attended prom in 2019, three years after leaving the White House. In a now-deleted post, a cousin of Sasha's prom date shared a photo from the exciting day, per US Weekly. She wrote, "When your lil cousin take Sasha Obama to prom." In the photo, Sasha looked all grown up as she tried her best to live her life with some sense of normalcy.
Sasha Obama is taking on the world as an adult
Sasha Obama grew up right in front of our eyes, from the little girl in the White House to a full-blown adult creating her own path. Initially, the youngest of the Obama girls attended the University of Michigan before transferring to USC in 2022, per Oprah Winfrey. As she walks around campus, you can tell how much Sasha has grown — not only in her demeanor but her height, which now towers over her friends.
In 2023, a year after transferring to USC, Sasha was already receiving her diploma in sociology, and her parents, Michelle and Barack Obama, attended the special ceremony, per Oprah Winfrey. The two attempted to keep the spotlight on Sasha as they kept more of a low profile.
Not long after Sasha graduated, a source reported to OK Magazine that Michelle was pushing for her youngest daughter to jump into the workforce. The source shared, "She's telling Sasha she needs to get out there and start interviewing for positions. She's heard a lot of her friends' kids had jobs in line even before they graduated." It's unclear whether Sasha has landed a job, but she seems to enjoy her life. In August 2023, she was photographed doing errands as she went on a Trader Joe's grocery run in West Hollywood, California, per TMZ. She appears to be doing everything she can to be normal as she navigates her life as an adult.