We Can't Stop Staring At Sasha Obama's Height Transformation

Sasha Obama has had a drastic transformation over the years. From her time in the White House as a little kid being half the size of her father, Barack Obama, to becoming an adult just inches shorter than her dad. At just seven years old, Sasha became the youngest to enter the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. Since then, Sasha and her sister, Malia Obama, have grown up in the public eye.

Even though he was the president, Barack always made time for the three women in his life — Michelle, Malia, and Sasha Obama. Speaking on Sasha's personality with InStyle (via People) in 2020, he shared, "Sasha is, as Malia describes it, completely confident about her own take on the world and is not cowed or intimidated — and never has been — by anybody's titles, anybody's credentials."

Michelle has always wanted her daughters to do what they pleased regardless of what other people may have wanted. She told Oprah Winfrey (via CNBC), "They have to take the time to get to know themselves — give themselves a moment to figure out who they want to be in the world." From a little girl in the White House to a full-blown adult, Sasha has done just that. Every step of the way, she has stayed authentic to who she is and has grown tremendously throughout the years — literally.