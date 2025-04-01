Whatever Happened To The Real Erin Brockovich?

In 2000, "Pretty Woman" star Julia Roberts captivated movie buffs with her Oscar-winning portrayal of the title role in "Erin Brockovich." The film, which also featured the late Albert Finney, was inspired by the work of a paralegal who investigated PG&E in a groundwater contamination case. Brockovich, with the help of Tom Girardi and other attorneys, successfully sued the gas and electric company for $333 million on behalf of the residents of Hinkley, California, in 1996, the largest settlement in a direct-action lawsuit at that point.

Before her role in the Hinkley case, Brockovich was an unemployed mother of three with no legal experience. But what she lacked in expertise, she made up for in determination. "Everywhere I was going in this little community, somebody had asthma, a complaint of a chronic cough, recurring bronchitis, recurring rashes, unusual joint aches, nosebleeds," she said on ABC News' "20/20" in 2021. "It didn't make sense, and so the more I ask questions ... the more I started to piece the puzzle together."

Brockovich believes the case was important not only for the people of Hinkley but also for opening our eyes to a bigger issue. "We're still talking about this, and that movie came out 21 years ago. And it was almost before its time because it was about environmental pollution that we are in the throes of today," she said. The case — and later the film — changed Brockovich's life in more ways than one, particularly because it put her on a path she is still on today.