Meghan Markle Accidentally Confirms She & Harry Are Money-Hungry In Podcast Trailer

The Duchess of Sussex is ready to chit-chat her way to a stack of cash, and she's going to launch a podcast to help her get there. According to People, Meghan Markle announced that she would be launching her new show "Confessions of a Female Founder" on Lemonada Media. This is on-brand for the burgeoning lifestyle entrepreneur (who has certainly made more controversial decisions), with Markle describing the new endeavor as "a show where I chat with female entrepreneurs and friends about the sleepless nights, the lessons learned and the laser focus that got them to where they are today." Markle has been building her As Ever brand, and while this feels like a natural evolution, we can't help but think that her and Harry have money on their mind.

Markle spotlights the money to be made, saying in the trailer, "We're diving into the highs — and the lows — and the kind of advice that turns small ideas into billion-dollar businesses," and later adds that, "through it all, I'm building a business of my own, and getting all sorts of practical advice along the way that I'm very excited to share with you." While we can applaud Markle for lifting up female entrepreneurs, we also couldn't help shake the feeling that all of this money talk feels a little desperate for two former royals. And it certainly doesn't help that Markle ends the trailer by comparing her show to "Shark Tank," because "Shark Tank" is purely about getting rich.