Meghan Markle Accidentally Confirms She & Harry Are Money-Hungry In Podcast Trailer
The Duchess of Sussex is ready to chit-chat her way to a stack of cash, and she's going to launch a podcast to help her get there. According to People, Meghan Markle announced that she would be launching her new show "Confessions of a Female Founder" on Lemonada Media. This is on-brand for the burgeoning lifestyle entrepreneur (who has certainly made more controversial decisions), with Markle describing the new endeavor as "a show where I chat with female entrepreneurs and friends about the sleepless nights, the lessons learned and the laser focus that got them to where they are today." Markle has been building her As Ever brand, and while this feels like a natural evolution, we can't help but think that her and Harry have money on their mind.
Markle spotlights the money to be made, saying in the trailer, "We're diving into the highs — and the lows — and the kind of advice that turns small ideas into billion-dollar businesses," and later adds that, "through it all, I'm building a business of my own, and getting all sorts of practical advice along the way that I'm very excited to share with you." While we can applaud Markle for lifting up female entrepreneurs, we also couldn't help shake the feeling that all of this money talk feels a little desperate for two former royals. And it certainly doesn't help that Markle ends the trailer by comparing her show to "Shark Tank," because "Shark Tank" is purely about getting rich.
Meghan has had a tough time securing the bag
There may be a good reason behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's busy work schedule. According to the Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn said that, "Harry and Megan certainly have enough money for now to carry on with their Royal lifestyle in America, but the launch of the new brand suggests that they are aware that the money is disappearing fast." However, the journey to get that new brand up and running has not been easy. Originally titled American Riviera Orchard, Markle then pivoted to the current title, As Ever. That name has also faced some pushback from an existing New York City clothing brand who first claimed the name (and may have resulted in Markle losing Gwyneth Paltrow's approval).
As another ding to the growth of Markle's lifestyle empire, her Netflix show "With Love, Meghan" debuted to some less-than-stellar reviews, with The Independent calling it "queasy and exhausting" and Vulture going with the headline "Meghan Markle Pioneers New Frontiers in Unrelatability." On top of that, there was the controversy around her ShopMy account that accompanied the show, with the Daily Mail reporting that fans weren't happy about Markle earning a commission from people using affiliate links. Markle is known for both good and bad career moves, so we'll just have to wait and see whether "Confessions of a Female Founder" is a calculated cash grab or a winning project.