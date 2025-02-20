Gwyneth Paltrow's Shady Hint She's Over Meghan Markle (& Hollywood Is Too)

It appears that there is a bubbling feud emerging between Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle, and the drama is as subtle as ever. But before we get to Goop's involvement, some context. It all started when Meghan decided to rename her new lifestyle brand "As Ever," with Ara Balears reporting that the first wave of controversy came when a small town in Majorca claimed she stole the look of their historic coat of arms to use in her logo.

But Meghan really stepped out of the pan and into the fire with her new name because it also already belonged to an independent clothing brand based in New York City that has been operating since 2017. Mark Kolski, the owner of the NYC-based As Ever, spoke to The U.S. Sun and expressed his despair over the rebrand, which Meghan was criticized for using a rare glimpse of Princess Lilibet to promote. "I'm a very small business, it's a family-run operation. I'm essentially a one man band," said Kolski. "[Meghan's] new venture has the power and money of Netflix behind it. Even if I wanted to do something I don't think I have the behemoth of lawyers and money that are behind this."

The internet quickly got up in arms, with support pouring into Kolski's Instagram account. And one of those supporters appeared to be Paltrow, who didn't say anything, but one eagle-eyed user on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a screenshot that showed Paltrow following Kolski's As Ever Instagram account. Another user struck on the shady subtext of Paltrow's public follow when they wrote, "The Hollywood elite have chosen a side, Meghan is out." Too bad, maybe Paltrow can design a special candle that smells like the royal family being extinguished from celebrity inner circles.