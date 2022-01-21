Gwyneth Paltrow's New Candle Is Sure To Spark Major Buzz

Gwyneth Paltrow and her Goop products have always been great dinner-party talking points. Case in point: Her "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle in January 2020 sparked widespread chatter, and sold out immediately (despite a hefty price tag of $75 a pop). Success was not without its pitfalls, however, as a "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle reportedly burst into flames in a U.K. woman's living room, per The Sun.

Paltrow went on the "Jimmy Kimmel Live" show in 2020 to discuss the candle, the significance behind its ear-catching name, and just what a vagina-smelling candle smells like. "Who came up with this idea? What maniac came up with this? A French person?" Kimmel joked to the lifestyle and wellness guru, describing its scent profile as "masculine" and "woodsy" after a good sniff.

As Paltrow clarified for Kimmel (and the world), "Well, it's not really supposed to smell like a vagina." She elaborated that "a lot of women have grown up with a certain degree of shame or embarrassment" around their vaginas, which she hoped to dispel. Well, two years later, "This Smells Like My Vagina" has a sequel in the "Hands Off My Vagina" candle, and its release is targeted at a very name-appropriate cause.