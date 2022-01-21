Gwyneth Paltrow's New Candle Is Sure To Spark Major Buzz
Gwyneth Paltrow and her Goop products have always been great dinner-party talking points. Case in point: Her "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle in January 2020 sparked widespread chatter, and sold out immediately (despite a hefty price tag of $75 a pop). Success was not without its pitfalls, however, as a "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle reportedly burst into flames in a U.K. woman's living room, per The Sun.
Paltrow went on the "Jimmy Kimmel Live" show in 2020 to discuss the candle, the significance behind its ear-catching name, and just what a vagina-smelling candle smells like. "Who came up with this idea? What maniac came up with this? A French person?" Kimmel joked to the lifestyle and wellness guru, describing its scent profile as "masculine" and "woodsy" after a good sniff.
As Paltrow clarified for Kimmel (and the world), "Well, it's not really supposed to smell like a vagina." She elaborated that "a lot of women have grown up with a certain degree of shame or embarrassment" around their vaginas, which she hoped to dispel. Well, two years later, "This Smells Like My Vagina" has a sequel in the "Hands Off My Vagina" candle, and its release is targeted at a very name-appropriate cause.
Gwyneth Paltrow's new candle honors Roe v. Wade
Gwyneth Paltrow is using her Goop candles' sensationalistic names for a good cause. Teaming up again with perfumer Heretic, Goop launched the limited-edition sister to her best-seller, the "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle, this time calling it "Hands Off My Vagina." As Paltrow disclosed in an Instagram post, this latest product launch is to honor the 49-year anniversary of the momentous "Roe v. Wade" Supreme Court decision (which retains the right to an abortion for pregnant people) on January 22.
For every "Hands Off My Vagina" sale (which retails at $75 each like its predecessor "This Smells Like My Vagina"), Paltrow revealed Goop will donate $25 to the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation, citing the non-profit organization's "urgent and critical fight to protect our rights and basic freedoms." She also elaborated on the candle's name, writing, "The word 'vagina' holds a lot of power. And yet, there is a recurring need to say: Hands off. Hands off our vaginas in any context where they're not invited. Your reproductive organs, your choice."
As expected with something named after the vagina, some followers wondered about the essence of any candle — its smell. One wrote Paltrow, "Love! Valentines gift for my daughter but what's the scent like?" while another commended the actor on the philanthropic effort, commenting, "Brilliant. Never had more respect for you or @goop."