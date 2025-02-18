Meghan Markle Shares Rare Glimpse Of Lilibet (& Of Course It's To Promote Something)
Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand was relaunched under the name "As Ever" with the soft launch of a website. Somewhat unexpectedly, Meghan included a photo of Princess Lilibet on the front of the company's site. The snap captured the Duchess of Sussex running across a grassy field hand-in-hand with her daughter. In the background were lush trees, including two palm trees, and the ocean in the distance. It was just a glimpse of Lilibet, whose long red hair obscured her face.
Taking to Instagram on February 18, Meghan posted a video announcing the brand's launch. "I'm thrilled to introduce you to As Ever — a brand that I created and have poured my heart into," she wrote in the caption, adding that the name means "as it's always been." The "Suits" alum wrote that As Ever will encompass "food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday." In the accompanying video, Meghan spoke about why she pivoted away from the former American Riviera Orchard brand name, saying she felt "limited" by it because it was affiliated with the Santa Barbara area. She also discussed how she hasn't just partnered with Netflix for the upcoming "With Love, Meghan," show — she revealed that the streamer is part of her new business venture.
Several fans took issue not with the rebranding, but with Meghan leveraging a rare photo of Lilibet on the brand's website. "She's using her kid to recapture her relevance. Gross," one X, formerly Twitter, user commented. "Are they running low on money? Time to start monetizing the kids!!" another wrote. In the weeks leading up to both her Netflix show and her brand launch, Meghan had shared images of both her children.
Meghan Markle seems to be in full promo mode
Fans don't see photos of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet often, but Meghan Markle had been sharing glimpses of them online as her brand launch approached. Following the death of her dog Guy, Meghan uploaded a touching video to Instagram on January 7 that showed precious moments with her pooch. "Because many of you will now see Guy in this new series, I hope you'll come to understand why I am so devastated by his loss," the Duchess of Sussex wrote in the caption, referencing her forthcoming Netflix show. Among the footage of her doggo was a video of Archie holding Guy's leash while visiting a farm with Prince Harry. The upload also included a photo of Meghan sitting on the grass with Lilibet — with scenery that looked similar to the As Ever cover photo — as Guy stood next to them.
The following month, the former actor continued peppering in images of her kids in her posts. To celebrate Valentine's Day, Meghan posted a video to her Instagram Stories of her making breakfast with both Archie and Lilibet, whose faces were obscured but were seen wearing valentine-themed clothing.
In another Valentine's Day post, Meghan uploaded a black and white pic of her and Harry sharing a kiss, and she gushed over him in the caption. She appeared to be laying it on thick as reports circulated that the couple was having difficulties. "The relationship also gets trickier when things don't go well with Meghan's businesses," royal author Tom Quinn told The Sun on February 13. "Meghan was hugely upset and stressed when her internet home-making venture was mocked, and this took its toll on her relationship with Harry."