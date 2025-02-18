Meghan Markle Shares Rare Glimpse Of Lilibet (& Of Course It's To Promote Something)

Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand was relaunched under the name "As Ever" with the soft launch of a website. Somewhat unexpectedly, Meghan included a photo of Princess Lilibet on the front of the company's site. The snap captured the Duchess of Sussex running across a grassy field hand-in-hand with her daughter. In the background were lush trees, including two palm trees, and the ocean in the distance. It was just a glimpse of Lilibet, whose long red hair obscured her face.

Taking to Instagram on February 18, Meghan posted a video announcing the brand's launch. "I'm thrilled to introduce you to As Ever — a brand that I created and have poured my heart into," she wrote in the caption, adding that the name means "as it's always been." The "Suits" alum wrote that As Ever will encompass "food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday." In the accompanying video, Meghan spoke about why she pivoted away from the former American Riviera Orchard brand name, saying she felt "limited" by it because it was affiliated with the Santa Barbara area. She also discussed how she hasn't just partnered with Netflix for the upcoming "With Love, Meghan," show — she revealed that the streamer is part of her new business venture.

Several fans took issue not with the rebranding, but with Meghan leveraging a rare photo of Lilibet on the brand's website. "She's using her kid to recapture her relevance. Gross," one X, formerly Twitter, user commented. "Are they running low on money? Time to start monetizing the kids!!" another wrote. In the weeks leading up to both her Netflix show and her brand launch, Meghan had shared images of both her children.