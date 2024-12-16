Princess Lilibet's Long Hair Steals The Show In Meghan & Harry's 2024 Christmas Card
It's the holidays and Princess Lilibet, like the rest of us, is ready to let down her hair. In one of several photos on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2024 Christmas card, 3-year-old Lilibet and her 5-year-old brother Prince Archie can be seen running into their parents' arms amidst the family's three dogs. Everyone is all smiles, but the real scene-stealer is Lilibet, whose long, flowing locks are on full display as she approaches her father.
It is a gorgeous picture and serves as visual confirmation of Harry's statement to Hello!, where he said, "Archie and Lili have been blessed with their mother's thick hair," further adding that they had been letting it grow and that it would soon reach the point where she would be able to sit on it. It's on its way, and so far Lilibet's hair debut is going much better than some of her father's disastrous hair moments.
The Christmas card photo also shows off the red hair of older brother Archie, who Harry once made a wager would not inherit his dad's "ginger gene." "I actually really thought in the beginning of my relationship, should this go the distance and we have kids, there is no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife's genes," he said on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," then joking, "I was wrong" (via Us Weekly). It's not the first time Harry joked about his family's hair genes, and the photo comes as a small Christmas miracle, since according to People, it is the first time that the kids have been seen since the Netflix documentary "Harry & Megan," which was released in 2022.
Meghan and Harry's simple and private year
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been vocal about their desire to preserve Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie's privacy, which makes glimpses of the kids all the more elusive. A friend of the family spoke to People, saying, "Harry has been reluctant to show his children publicly, not out of a desire to hide them but to protect their privacy and safety from potential threats. He wants them to lead as normal a life as possible without the fear of kidnapping or harm." The friend goes on to make the obvious and tragic connection to the media treatment and subsequent death of Harry's mother, Princess Diana, saying, "As a dad and husband, Harry is determined to ensure that history doesn't repeat itself."
Instead, the family is seeking out a normal existence after leaving the royal family and putting down roots in America (though there are some odd things we've noticed about Harry and Meghan's relationship). A source spoke to Us Weekly about their domestic bliss, saying, "They take the kids to school, they pick them up, and they are very active and present with them throughout the day." They also spoke about the children's personalities, adding, "They're so well-mannered. Archie is sweet and curious and playful, and Lili is vibrant and happy."
In August, Meghan appeared on a panel and spoke glowingly about raising Lilibet, saying, "I think part of the role modeling that I certainly try to do as a mother is to encourage our daughter," then adding, "And at 3, she has found her voice." (via Us Weekly) Her voice and a signature hair style — not bad for 3 years old!