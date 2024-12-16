Princess Lilibet's Long Hair Steals The Show In Meghan & Harry's 2024 Christmas Card

It's the holidays and Princess Lilibet, like the rest of us, is ready to let down her hair. In one of several photos on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2024 Christmas card, 3-year-old Lilibet and her 5-year-old brother Prince Archie can be seen running into their parents' arms amidst the family's three dogs. Everyone is all smiles, but the real scene-stealer is Lilibet, whose long, flowing locks are on full display as she approaches her father.

It is a gorgeous picture and serves as visual confirmation of Harry's statement to Hello!, where he said, "Archie and Lili have been blessed with their mother's thick hair," further adding that they had been letting it grow and that it would soon reach the point where she would be able to sit on it. It's on its way, and so far Lilibet's hair debut is going much better than some of her father's disastrous hair moments.

The Sussexes share highlights of their year on the 2024 Archewell holiday card: pic.twitter.com/8GBeNwM2Eb — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 16, 2024

The Christmas card photo also shows off the red hair of older brother Archie, who Harry once made a wager would not inherit his dad's "ginger gene." "I actually really thought in the beginning of my relationship, should this go the distance and we have kids, there is no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife's genes," he said on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," then joking, "I was wrong" (via Us Weekly). It's not the first time Harry joked about his family's hair genes, and the photo comes as a small Christmas miracle, since according to People, it is the first time that the kids have been seen since the Netflix documentary "Harry & Megan," which was released in 2022.