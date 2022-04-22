Prince Harry's Reaction To A Joke About His Obvious Balding Says It All

Prince Harry seems to be acutely aware that he doesn't have a head full of hair. Hair loss appears to run in the royal family, as evidenced by the late Prince Philip, Prince William, and Prince Charles' thinning locks — or lack thereof. At only 37 years old, Prince Harry is the latest member of the royal clan to be a victim of male pattern baldness, with tabloids noting that his bald patch has significantly grown in size in recent years. It was even reported that he attempted to do something about it, having paid a visit to a prestigious hair-loss clinic.

In 2020, The Sun reported that Harry went to the Philip Kingsley Trichological Clinic in London, to presumably consult about the state of his thinning hair. "Harry's visit caused a real stir," a source dished. "This company is so prestigious. It's one of the best places in the world. It's got a whole range of different treatment plans. The richest, most famous and well-connected use it. The meeting with Harry went well."

But fast-forward to today, it looks like the Duke of Sussex has accepted that he will grow bald in the foreseeable future, to the point that he's now making jokes about it.