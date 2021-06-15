The Truth About Prince Harry's Hair Loss

Baldness is something that affects roughly one in five men in the U.S. It can start in the teen years and has a higher chance of happening once a man is over 50, per Dr. Anthony Farole. Prince Charles is balding. Prince William started going bald in his 20s. And now, Prince Harry, 36, is showing signs of hair loss too.

A cosmetic surgeon in the U.K. named Dr. Asim Shahmalack, who works at the highly regarded Crown Clinic in Manchester, pointed out that Harry's hair loss has accelerated since he moved to California with his wife Meghan Markle, per the Daily Mail. "No two brothers are the same, but both William and Harry have inherited the same baldness gene," Shahmalack said. "It is too late for Prince William and there is nothing that can be done to reverse his hair loss. Harry still has time if he wants to take action."

So why has Harry's hair loss sped up over the past year? Here's what we know.