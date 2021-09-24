Royal Expert Reveals The Truth About Prince Harry's Hair
Just like every other aspect of the royal family's lives, one's hair gets more than just a little attention. For instance, we happen to know Meghan Markle's favorite hairstyle and there's a conspiracy theory about Kate Middleton using her hair as a pregnancy distraction. Of course, it's not only the ladies who have to detail with the focus on their follicles. It's common knowledge that the men in the family tend to experience thinning hair. That certainly applies to Prince William, who started losing his hair when he was still in his 20s, according to Express. Indeed, plenty of people have felt the need to comment on his hair (or the lack thereof) – even his own brother, Prince Harry.
Back in 2010, when Harry was given a portrait of himself and William, he wasn't exactly impressed, per Express. "I don't know, I'm a little bit more ginger in there than I am in real life, I think," he said. However, he also made a comment about the image of his brother, saying, "And he got given more hair so, apart from that, it is what it is, but it's nice. It could have been worse." Yeesh.
Harry might be a little more sympathetic these days, as The Sun notes that since getting married, his bald spot has gotten twice as big. And, frankly, he was also given a lot more hair in an image of him that raised a few eyebrows.
Did Harry's hair get the photoshop treatment?
Royal hair-related buzz sparked once again in September when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared on the "Time 100" cover. While they both looked beyond amazing, some fans felt that was, in part, due to some overzealous photoshopping, per The Sun. Particularly when it came to giving Harry a lot more hair. In comparison, when the couple appeared in New York just days later, the Daily Mail points out that Harry's thinning hair was quite obvious.
That's why celebrity hairstylist Tom Smith talked to the Daily Mail's "FEMAIL" about what was going on when it comes to Harry's hair. Confirming that it does look like his hair was digitally altered in the "Time 100" photo, Smith also had a few other thoughts about what's happening up on top. "In certain lights, he does look as though he is thinning on top, and this most certainly may be the case considering his hair genes," the expert said, referring to Harry's family having the thinning-hair gene.
Smith continued that, on the other hand, "as a natural redhead, his hair will be far more susceptible to lightening in the sun," and since Harry now has a "new life on the west coast of the United States, there is no shortage of sunny weather and so the lighter, and therefore thinner appearance of the top of his hair, could be down to the Californian sun lightening the top of his hair more than we are used to seeing."