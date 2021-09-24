Royal Expert Reveals The Truth About Prince Harry's Hair

Just like every other aspect of the royal family's lives, one's hair gets more than just a little attention. For instance, we happen to know Meghan Markle's favorite hairstyle and there's a conspiracy theory about Kate Middleton using her hair as a pregnancy distraction. Of course, it's not only the ladies who have to detail with the focus on their follicles. It's common knowledge that the men in the family tend to experience thinning hair. That certainly applies to Prince William, who started losing his hair when he was still in his 20s, according to Express. Indeed, plenty of people have felt the need to comment on his hair (or the lack thereof) – even his own brother, Prince Harry.

Back in 2010, when Harry was given a portrait of himself and William, he wasn't exactly impressed, per Express. "I don't know, I'm a little bit more ginger in there than I am in real life, I think," he said. However, he also made a comment about the image of his brother, saying, "And he got given more hair so, apart from that, it is what it is, but it's nice. It could have been worse." Yeesh.

Harry might be a little more sympathetic these days, as The Sun notes that since getting married, his bald spot has gotten twice as big. And, frankly, he was also given a lot more hair in an image of him that raised a few eyebrows.