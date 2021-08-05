The Truth About Meghan Markle's Favorite Hairstyle
Over the years, Meghan Markle has worn her hair in several different ways. Whether she opts for a smooth, blown out look or a ponytail, the Duchess of Sussex plays with different options depending on her outfit, the occasion, and probably her mood, too! Generally not an over-the-top makeup kinda gal, Meghan usually allows her best features to stand out, often accenting her brown eyes with some mascara and eyeliner, or her pretty smile with a natural hue of lipstick or gloss. Glamour UK points out that Meghan "switched things up" once she became a member of the royal family. The outlet reports that the duchess has gone for a "more polished approach, paring back her makeup and sticking to a more neutral and natural [color] palette."
But there's one thing that hasn't really changed much over the years — and that's Meghan's favorite hairstyle. It's that low bun that she often sports when she is making a public appearance, or when she appears in a pre-taped video uploaded to the Archewell website, for example. "Her trademark messy chignon however, [epitomized] her smart but a little bit undone approach," Glamour UK reports. That low bun actually holds a bit more meaning than, this is easy and it looks good on me. Keep reading for more.
Meghan Markle's favorite hairstyle might actually mean something
On August 4, Meghan Markle appeared in a video alongside Melissa McCarthy that was posted on the Archewell website. In the video, Meghan announced a new initiative called 40x40 – and she was wearing her hair in a low bun. Now, her go-to hairstyle has people talking — and we've learned more about it. "This particular hairstyle for Meghan is quickly becoming a trademark, when she wants to portray that she's taking something seriously," hairdresser and brand consultant Tom Smith said, according to the Daily Mail. "Similar to how she wore her hair during her tell all interview with Oprah, her low bun gives an elegant, serious and strong energy," Smith added.
Moreover, the Duchess of Sussex usually leaves some soft pieces of hair loose around her face — and Smith commented on that, too. "Meghan retains her approachable nature by leaving out the soft strands around her face. This stops her look from appearing too severe and helps to [modernize] the style. The strands around her face have gently been curled with a tong, ever so subtly styled to achieve a "un-styled" natural look which compliments her entire appearance," he explained (via the Daily Mail). The style very much suits the duchess, so it's no surprise that she often opts for the same look over and over again!