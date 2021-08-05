The Truth About Meghan Markle's Favorite Hairstyle

Over the years, Meghan Markle has worn her hair in several different ways. Whether she opts for a smooth, blown out look or a ponytail, the Duchess of Sussex plays with different options depending on her outfit, the occasion, and probably her mood, too! Generally not an over-the-top makeup kinda gal, Meghan usually allows her best features to stand out, often accenting her brown eyes with some mascara and eyeliner, or her pretty smile with a natural hue of lipstick or gloss. Glamour UK points out that Meghan "switched things up" once she became a member of the royal family. The outlet reports that the duchess has gone for a "more polished approach, paring back her makeup and sticking to a more neutral and natural [color] palette."

But there's one thing that hasn't really changed much over the years — and that's Meghan's favorite hairstyle. It's that low bun that she often sports when she is making a public appearance, or when she appears in a pre-taped video uploaded to the Archewell website, for example. "Her trademark messy chignon however, [epitomized] her smart but a little bit undone approach," Glamour UK reports. That low bun actually holds a bit more meaning than, this is easy and it looks good on me. Keep reading for more.