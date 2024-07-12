Meghan Markle's Fashion Fail Couldn't Distract From Prince Harry's Hair Disaster At 2024 ESPYs
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a rare appearance at the 2024 ESPY's, and let's just say they are not taking home any awards for best dressed or best hair. Any award show is bound to bring some fashion fails, and the 2024 ESPY's were no different. There was a plethora of worst-dressed celebs that hit the red carpet, and unfortunately, Meghan made the list.
Meghan has worn some questionable outfits over the years, and that now includes her 2024 ESPY's gown. The Duchess of Sussex stepped out for the night in a white floor-length cowl neck dress and paired the look with black strappy shoes. The ensemble gave off wedding gown replica vibes. Unfortunately for Prince Harry, even Meghan's debatable look couldn't distract from his own disaster.
It's no secret that Prince Harry's brother, Prince William, has had significant hair loss over the years. The Duke of Sussex even wrote in his memoir "Spare" (via Page Six) that the changes to William's hair has been "alarming" and much "more advanced than mine." However, the family genes may be catching up to Harry. At the ESPY's it was clear he is losing significant amounts of hair. It was a bad night, looks wise, for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but aside from their appearance, it seems like they had a fun time.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's fun-filled ESPY appearance
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn't let their disastrous looks at the 2024 ESPY's ruin their night. Meghan and Harry appeared to have a great outing, supporting their good friend, Serena Williams, who hosted the award ceremony. The tennis player even joked about their appearance in her opening monologue. Talking about their rare outing, she said (via People), "But please, Harry and Meghan, try not to breathe too much tonight. Because this is my night, and I don't want to be overshadowed by the accusations that you guys are taking up too much oxygen, okay?" The camera then cut to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who laughed at the playful jab.
Later in the night, Harry received the Pat Tillman Award for Service for his work with veterans and the creation of the Invictus Games, which "offers a recovery pathway for international wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women," according to the official website. During his speech, Harry said, "The truth is, I stand here not as Prince Harry, Pat Tillman Award recipient, but rather a voice on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation and the thousands of veterans and service personnel from over 20 nations who have made the Invictus Games a reality." He continued, "This award belongs to them, not to me." Overall, it seems like the Duke and Duchess had a pretty good night at the ESPY's, even if their looks told a different story.