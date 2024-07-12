Meghan Markle's Fashion Fail Couldn't Distract From Prince Harry's Hair Disaster At 2024 ESPYs

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a rare appearance at the 2024 ESPY's, and let's just say they are not taking home any awards for best dressed or best hair. Any award show is bound to bring some fashion fails, and the 2024 ESPY's were no different. There was a plethora of worst-dressed celebs that hit the red carpet, and unfortunately, Meghan made the list.

Meghan has worn some questionable outfits over the years, and that now includes her 2024 ESPY's gown. The Duchess of Sussex stepped out for the night in a white floor-length cowl neck dress and paired the look with black strappy shoes. The ensemble gave off wedding gown replica vibes. Unfortunately for Prince Harry, even Meghan's debatable look couldn't distract from his own disaster.

It's no secret that Prince Harry's brother, Prince William, has had significant hair loss over the years. The Duke of Sussex even wrote in his memoir "Spare" (via Page Six) that the changes to William's hair has been "alarming" and much "more advanced than mine." However, the family genes may be catching up to Harry. At the ESPY's it was clear he is losing significant amounts of hair. It was a bad night, looks wise, for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but aside from their appearance, it seems like they had a fun time.