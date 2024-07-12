The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The 2024 ESPY Awards
The Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, better known as the ESPYs, is the one night a year where the GOATs of the sports world gather to celebrate their wins for the year that was. This year, our favorite athletes pulled up to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, some dressed to impress, and others ended up committing some serious fashion faux pas.
The 2024 ESPYs is extra special with Serena Williams helming as the host. And no, she wasn't one of the fashion offenders — quite the opposite, in fact! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle graced the event, with Harry being awarded the Pat Tillman Award for service. Nominees included fan favorites like basketball star Caitlin Clark, Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, MLB powerhouse Shohei Ohtani, and Olympic legend Simone Biles.
Aside from the trophies being given out, though, we were all dying to see who showed up looking fab and who should've stayed home. Athletes, after all, are notorious for being bad dressers, and let's just say that some definitely lived up to that cliché.
Damar Hamlin's schoolboy look
Damar Hamlin might be scoring touchdowns in the NFL, but he's fumbling hard on the red carpet at the 2024 ESPYs. The Buffalo Bills safety showed up in what can only be described as a suit-and-tie combo that took a turn into elementary school territory — and by that we mean he donned shorts. If that wasn't confusing enough, he accessorized with a Dr. Martens purse, which itself had another purse inside it. Seriously, what's the game plan here?!
Mickey Guyton's unflattering two-part dress
Mickey Guyton usually slays on the red carpet, but at the 2024 ESPYs, she somehow missed the mark. The "Somethin' Bout You" singer started strong with what appeared to be a classic black dress, only to have it morph into a sheer, crystal-adorned disaster. It was like watching two completely different outfits battle it out — and both lost. Sure, her hair and makeup were flawless, and her accessory game was strong, but the overall look was simply not cohesive. Better luck next time, Mickey!
Natalie Joy's cutout dress failed to slay
It's 2024, people, why are cutout dresses still a thing? Natalie Joy decided to grace the 2024 ESPYs in a black, body-hugging maxi dress that would've been stunning if it weren't for those unfortunate torso cutouts. Instead of flattering her figure, they looked like fashion potholes more than anything. She paired the dress with black stilettos and a small silver bag, but those distracting cutouts ruined the whole ensemble. Can we cut it out with the cutouts, please?!
Russell Wilson veered into casual territory
There's nothing wrong with keeping things simple, but Russell Wilson took "simple" to a whole new level of boring. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback arrived in an all-white ensemble: a white polo shirt, cream-colored trousers, and white sneakers. Did he somehow forget that he's attending an awards show and not Sunday brunch? Even with an expensive watch and a diamond-crusted bracelet that most of us can only dream of, his outfit was still a total snooze. Come on, Russell, you need to try harder!
Sedona Prince's effortless outfit — literally
Another athlete who missed the memo on dressing to impress at the 2024 ESPYs was TCU Horned Frogs star Sedona Prince. She rolled up to the awards show in a crisp white shirt, blue velvet trousers, and what seemed to be Prada leather loafers, which is just about the only thing interesting about the whole ensemble. While her arm sleeve tattoos were a visual treat and could almost pass as accessories, the rest of the outfit was just — not giving.
Michael 'Venom' Page's Adam Sandler-core ensemble
For someone known for being a "venom" inside the ring, Michael Page's outfit at the show was more garden variety than venomous. Seriously, what's with all these celebs not giving a crap about their red carpet looks? It's one night out of the whole year to ditch the sweats! Instead of dressing to kill, Page opted for a breezy floral shirt, Adam Sandler-style, a pair of cargo pants, and trainers. At least his date, Juju Sheikh, looked dashing!
Myles Garrett went full-on country
Who's going to break it to Myles Garrett that the CMAs are over? Either that, or he was trying to make a statement at the 2024 ESPYs, and well, he certainly did, but for all the wrong reasons. The football star wore a rather confusing ensemble consisting of a patterned tux, striped pants, and uhm, a cowboy hat. We have to give him props for trying, but maybe next time, Myles, aim for a look that's a little more cohesive and a lot less WTF.
Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet's corset-style dress looked out of place
Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet might ace the real estate game, but in the fashion department? Not so much. The "Selling Sunset" star certainly tried to dress to impress at the 2024 ESPYs, but her choice of dress was, to put it mildly, a disaster. She squeezed into a tight, corset-style gown with cutouts from the thigh down, paired with a gold clutch and minimal accessories. Sorry, Mary, but that dress is a total eyesore.
Sugar Ray Leonard's funky but icky tie
Men have it easy at these events — they can just throw on a suit and tie and be done with it. But Sugar Ray Leonard decided to shake things up —and it backfired. To be fair, it was a noble attempt at adding some flair, but instead of the classic black and white ensemble, he swapped the tie for something that looked suspiciously like a tablecloth and added a red belt. A for effort, but the execution? Meh.
Nikki Glaser's all-red get-up lacked spice
Another celebrity we have to give brownie points for effort is Nikki Glaser, who went all-in with an all-red ensemble. The comedian's red mini dress might have been fine on its own, but the unnecessary train in the back turned it into a fashion, err, train wreck. She paired it with knee-high red boots, and the absence of accessories did nothing to make the look more interesting. Nikki, you practically blended into the carpet!