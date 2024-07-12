The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The 2024 ESPY Awards

The Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, better known as the ESPYs, is the one night a year where the GOATs of the sports world gather to celebrate their wins for the year that was. This year, our favorite athletes pulled up to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, some dressed to impress, and others ended up committing some serious fashion faux pas.

The 2024 ESPYs is extra special with Serena Williams helming as the host. And no, she wasn't one of the fashion offenders — quite the opposite, in fact! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle graced the event, with Harry being awarded the Pat Tillman Award for service. Nominees included fan favorites like basketball star Caitlin Clark, Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, MLB powerhouse Shohei Ohtani, and Olympic legend Simone Biles.

Aside from the trophies being given out, though, we were all dying to see who showed up looking fab and who should've stayed home. Athletes, after all, are notorious for being bad dressers, and let's just say that some definitely lived up to that cliché.