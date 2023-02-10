Damar Hamlin's Recovery Journey Makes Inspiring Stop At NFL Honors

It's been a little over a month since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. "Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals," the Bills said in a statement on Twitter at the time. "His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."

Just two days later, it was revealed that Hamlin had woken up and was able to communicate with head nods and short written notes. His first written words were reported to be "Who won the game?" Dr. Timothy Pritts then paraphrased his medical partners' response in a press conference saying, "You won the game of life and that's probably the most important thing out of this." Then, on January 22, Hamlin made a surprise appearance at the Bills and Bengals playoff game. According to CBS News, fans had no idea he was going to be there to watch the game from a skybox. The crowd reportedly cheered when the safety showed up on the jumbotron.

The appearances haven't stopped there. Hamlin is back in the headlines again after attending the NFL Honors on February 9.