Damar Hamlin Speaks Out About His Recovery In First Video Since On-Field Collapse

It has been a turbulent January for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. After suffering cardiac arrest in their January 2 game, Hamlin collapsed after tackling the Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins, per Fox News. With on-field medics restoring his heartbeat immediately, Hamlin was then transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. With the athlete listed in critical condition at the time, family members shared that the 24-year-old breathed through a ventilator during part of his recovery.

Fortunately, Hamlin's condition stabilized and he was discharged on January 9. Tweeting his joyful return home from the hospital, Hamlin was full of gratitude for his fans' support. "The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more," he promised fans. During his hospital stay, supporters rallied in droves to donate to Hamlin's GoFundMe page, The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive, with the current total hovering around $9 million raised.

Although home safe and on the mend, it will be a while before Hamlin can be expected to join teammates on the field. "Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly to ensure there are no setbacks or after effects," Jordon Rooney, Hamlin's marketing representative, told the Associated Press in late January, adding that the athlete's ability to travel is limited at the moment. With Hamlin staying active on social media throughout his recovery, the NFL player just reached out to fans in his first post-collapse video.