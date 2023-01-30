Damar Hamlin Speaks Out About His Recovery In First Video Since On-Field Collapse
It has been a turbulent January for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. After suffering cardiac arrest in their January 2 game, Hamlin collapsed after tackling the Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins, per Fox News. With on-field medics restoring his heartbeat immediately, Hamlin was then transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. With the athlete listed in critical condition at the time, family members shared that the 24-year-old breathed through a ventilator during part of his recovery.
Fortunately, Hamlin's condition stabilized and he was discharged on January 9. Tweeting his joyful return home from the hospital, Hamlin was full of gratitude for his fans' support. "The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more," he promised fans. During his hospital stay, supporters rallied in droves to donate to Hamlin's GoFundMe page, The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive, with the current total hovering around $9 million raised.
Although home safe and on the mend, it will be a while before Hamlin can be expected to join teammates on the field. "Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly to ensure there are no setbacks or after effects," Jordon Rooney, Hamlin's marketing representative, told the Associated Press in late January, adding that the athlete's ability to travel is limited at the moment. With Hamlin staying active on social media throughout his recovery, the NFL player just reached out to fans in his first post-collapse video.
Damar Hamlin's medical scare hasn't deterred his will to give back
In a six-minute Instagram video titled "Thank You," Damar Hamlin directly addressed fans, seated in an empty Buffalo Bills stadium. Stating that he waited until he had time to process the events "mentally, physically, even spiritually," Hamlin's message was full of love for his fans. Thanking them for their massive contributions to his GoFundMe for children, "The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive," Hamlin expressed shock and appreciation for how fast the fundraiser has grown.
"That was something that was started way before I made it to the NFL, something that was started small just to be able to affect my small community back at home at McKees Rocks," Hamlin said. With exciting plans to give back to children across the US, the Bills safety concluded the video by stating, "This is just the beginning of the impact I wanted to have on the world ... And with God's guidance, I can do wonderful and great things."
Hamlin's inspiringly positive attitude has touched people all throughout his recovery. In one particular touchstone moment, Hamlin FaceTimed his teammates, coaches, and staff from the hospital bed on January 6, garnering a standing ovation from the receiving end, per Sports Illustrated. Bills coach Sean McDermott later told press that the moment was "brief but much-needed," with Hamlin reportedly flexing his biceps and making a heart-shaped hand gesture for his team. "Love you boys" were his only words.