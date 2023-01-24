Damar Hamlin Isn't Staying Silent On Conspiracy Theories About His Cardiac Arrest Recovery

It seems like no one is immune to a conspiracy theory these days — even if you suffered a serious health emergency on live TV. Well, that's exactly what happened to Damar Hamlin after the Buffalo Bills confirmed he experienced a cardiac arrest during the team's January 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, per ESPN. The horrific moment, which was being watched by millions, saw Hamlin drop to the ground following a tackle before having to be resuscitated by medics.

He was transported immediately to hospital and, thankfully, Hamlin has been doing a lot better since. So much better in fact that the NFL star was well enough to watch the Bills take on the Bengals again during their January 22 match up at Highmark Stadium in New York. The Bills' official Twitter account shared a video of Hamlin arriving at the stadium wearing dark glasses with his hood up, shortly before the account shared a second video of the athlete applauding the team from what appeared to be an enclosed suite. The clip gave a clear view of Hamlin's side while he still had his hood up, though the front view only showed him through pouring down rain, obscuring his face.

That left some room for conspiracy theorists to suggest something more sinister was going on and maybe the Bills player wasn't actually really there — but the real Hamlin wasn't taking the speculation sitting down.