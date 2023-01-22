Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News

Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.

Prior to his initial release, Hamlin's doctors shared optimistic updates about his progress. After just a few days he was finally breathing on his own after previously being intubated. He was also functioning neurologically. "It's not only that the lights are on," shared Dr. Pitts (via Self). "We know that he's home. It appears all the cylinders are firing within his brain." By January 14, Hamlin had been discharged from the Buffalo Medical center and was even able to surprise his teammates at their training facility, per ESPN.

Naturally, Hamlin's phenomenal progress has fans wondering whether or not he'll be able to return to the field any time soon. Unfortunately, Hamlin's family just shared that his recovery may be a bit more complicated than originally thought.