Damar Hamlin Surprises Buffalo Bills Teammates Days After Scary On-Field Collapse
Playing football at any level comes with inherent risk, given its culture of hard-hitting action. Even at the professional level with seemingly endless resources, players often face injuries and even lasting health issues like the brain disease, chronic traumatic encephalopathy. Players and fans of the NFL witnessed a sobering reminder of the game's dangers during a 2023 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. After 24-year-old Bills defensive safety Damar Hamlin made a typical tackle against Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, Hamlin collapsed on the field.
Medical personnel rushed the field to perform CPR on the fallen player. Hamlin had reportedly gone into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated before being transported to the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. "We had significant concern about him after the injury and after the event that happened on the field. But he is making substantial progress," his doctor said during a press conference, per the New York Post.
Showing his love for the game, one of Hamlin's first questions after regaining consciousness was whether or not his team was victorious against the Bengals. In fact, the game was suspended following the incident and the NFL made an unprecedented decision to cancel and not resume the game following the traumatic event. "This has been a very difficult week," league commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press conference. Fortunately, Hamlin gave his teammates a special surprise by the end of the week.
Damar Hamlin brought joy following a turbulent start to 2023
Only a few days after Damar Hamlin's scary on-field collapse, and amidst fears of lasting damages, the Buffalo Bills shared encouraging news about their safety. "Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar's breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery," the team posted on Twitter. "His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team," the tweet added. During a team meeting on January 6 — mere days after the January 2 incident, Bills coach Sean McDermott told the team he had an exciting surprise.
Hamlin called in via FaceTime from the hospital, and received a standing ovation from his teammates, coaches, and staff. Showing his determined spirit, Hamlin reportedly made a heart gesture with his hands and even flexed his biceps during the video call. "Amazing. Touching," McDermott said in a press conference about the heartwarming moment with Hamlin, per the New York Post. "It was a pretty cool exchange for a few seconds there," the head coach added. He also recalled how Hamlin spoke with his teammates and told them all, "love you boys," The New York Times reported.
Support continues to pour in for Hamlin. Even rivals in the NFL put aside on-the-field competition for the injured Hamlin, like when the Baltimore Ravens donated $10,003 to Hamlin's The Chasing M's Foundation for a community toy drive. In under a week, contributions reached more than $7.5 million for his charity.