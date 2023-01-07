Damar Hamlin Surprises Buffalo Bills Teammates Days After Scary On-Field Collapse

Playing football at any level comes with inherent risk, given its culture of hard-hitting action. Even at the professional level with seemingly endless resources, players often face injuries and even lasting health issues like the brain disease, chronic traumatic encephalopathy. Players and fans of the NFL witnessed a sobering reminder of the game's dangers during a 2023 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. After 24-year-old Bills defensive safety Damar Hamlin made a typical tackle against Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, Hamlin collapsed on the field.

Medical personnel rushed the field to perform CPR on the fallen player. Hamlin had reportedly gone into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated before being transported to the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. "We had significant concern about him after the injury and after the event that happened on the field. But he is making substantial progress," his doctor said during a press conference, per the New York Post.

Showing his love for the game, one of Hamlin's first questions after regaining consciousness was whether or not his team was victorious against the Bengals. In fact, the game was suspended following the incident and the NFL made an unprecedented decision to cancel and not resume the game following the traumatic event. "This has been a very difficult week," league commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press conference. Fortunately, Hamlin gave his teammates a special surprise by the end of the week.