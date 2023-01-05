Tee Higgins Praises Damar Hamlin's Family Amid Criticism From NFL Fans

Football fans continue to breathe sighs of relief as the news of Damar Hamlin improves. After the terrifying scene on "Monday Night Football" on January 2, 2023, and the horrible criticism players like Tee Higgins have faced, it's reassuring to have more good news.

In case you've forgotten, Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin tackled Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Higgins during the first quarter of the January 2 game, per CBS Sports. Hamlin initially stood up after the play, but then collapsed on the field in an apparent cardiac arrest. Fortunately, the medical team on the field leapt to immediate action and performed CPR on Hamlin, giving him oxygen and taking him to nearby Cincinnati UC Medical Center while terrified fans watched in shock.

Horrifically, some began criticizing Higgins, blaming him for the incident — including former NFL player and commentator Bart Scott on ESPN's First Take (per NFL reporter Dov Kleiman). Scott claimed Higgins "lowers his helmet" in an illegal play, insinuating the hit may have caused the cardiac arrest. Though others, like Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, called Scott out for his comments, per TMZ, many on Twitter also attacked Higgins for his supposed role in Hamlin's hospitalization, so much so that Hamlin's own father called for the criticism to stop.

Fortunately, Higgins has the support of Hamlin's family, as he finally shared in his first official statement since the terrifying incident.