The NFL's Handling Of Damar Hamlin Medical Emergency Was No Easy Decision - Exclusive

Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, after tackling Tee Higgins during a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, per CBS Sports. Medical professionals performed CPR on Hamlin for several minutes before sending him to the hospital, per CNBC. While there have been several updates over the past few days, as of writing time, Hamlin is still in critical condition and currently on a ventilator, per CNN. Thankfully, as Hamlin's uncle notes, it appears "he's trending upwards in a positive way."

As fans anxiously await Hamlin's fate, they've directed their negative emotions towards the NFL's handling of the game. Following Hamlin's medical emergency, there have been conflicting reports about how long it took the NFL to postpone the game between the Bills and Bengals. According to Mediate, players were only allowed five minutes to get themselves together after witnessing their teammate and peer collapse. However, the NFL has since denied these claims. Ultimately, they did cancel the game shortly after Hamlin was transported to the hospital. As of January 3, the NFL hasn't set a concrete date for the Bulls and Bengals to match up again, per a Twitter statement. And while some fans have continued to rally around Hamlin amid his unprecedented health scare, we spoke to Dr. Shaun Fletcher, Professor of PR & Sport Communications at San Jose State University, to get some insight on just how a difficult a decision the league had to make.