The Question Damar Hamlin Reportedly Asked Upon Waking Up In The Hospital

In one of the scariest on-field incidents in NFL history, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during a January 2 game after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. With CPR successfully administered on the field, Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, per The New York Post. The 24-year-old's abrupt injury has emotionally rocked fans and members of the NFL alike. While Hamlin's fans showed support by donating to the player's previous GoFundMe fundraiser, fellow players like Higgins have reached out to Hamlin's family. "[Higgins] went above and beyond to show that he's supportive. He has shown that he's a great human being," Jordon Rooney, Hamlin's friend and marketing rep, told journalist Meredith Stutz.

In an official statement posted on January 5 to the Buffalo Bills' Twitter account, the team shared that Hamlin was improving steadily. According to his doctors at the UC Medical Center, Hamlin "appears to be neurologically intact," albeit still in critical condition. Given that he damaged his lungs and was breathing through a ventilator, the Bills assured fans that Hamlin's "lungs continue to heal." As shared by uncle Dorrian Glenn to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, Hamlin has already gone from using 100% to 50% of oxygen from his ventilator.

As NFL Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted, Hamlin opened his eyes on January 4. According to his agent, Rob Butler, Hamlin was not only awake but was holding hands with his family. Now, Hamlin's first words upon regaining consciousness have been revealed.