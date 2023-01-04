Damar Hamlin's Father Reportedly Calls For Criticism Of Bengals Player Tee Higgins To End

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed suddenly and went into cardiac arrest during a January 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Dr. David Agus told CBS News that a possible explanation for this is a rare occurrence called commotio cordis. It happens when there's a hit to the chest at the right place at a specific time. Agus mentioned that it can most likely happen in baseball and soccer when the ball hits the chest hard.

Although most of the love and support has gone to Hamlin and his family, fans have also urged people to keep Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in their thoughts. "Just stood with Tee Higgins' mom who is now walking out with Tee who has his arm wrapped around her," Cincinnati Bengals reporter Kelsey Conway tweeted. "Tee was the one who collided with Damar Hamlin before he collapsed."

A video of ESPN NFL analyst Bart Scott went viral after it seemed like he was accusing Higgins of the incident. When he was asked to explain what he thought happened, Scott claimed that the receiver "lowered his head" to break the potential tackle, adding that he believes a penalty should've been issued on the play. However, it turns out that it was Higgins' shoulder, not his head, that made contact with Hamlin's chest, making the play legal. Now, it looks like the young safety's family is urging people to stop blaming Higgins for what happened.