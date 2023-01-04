Damar Hamlin's Father Reportedly Calls For Criticism Of Bengals Player Tee Higgins To End
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed suddenly and went into cardiac arrest during a January 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Dr. David Agus told CBS News that a possible explanation for this is a rare occurrence called commotio cordis. It happens when there's a hit to the chest at the right place at a specific time. Agus mentioned that it can most likely happen in baseball and soccer when the ball hits the chest hard.
Although most of the love and support has gone to Hamlin and his family, fans have also urged people to keep Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in their thoughts. "Just stood with Tee Higgins' mom who is now walking out with Tee who has his arm wrapped around her," Cincinnati Bengals reporter Kelsey Conway tweeted. "Tee was the one who collided with Damar Hamlin before he collapsed."
A video of ESPN NFL analyst Bart Scott went viral after it seemed like he was accusing Higgins of the incident. When he was asked to explain what he thought happened, Scott claimed that the receiver "lowered his head" to break the potential tackle, adding that he believes a penalty should've been issued on the play. However, it turns out that it was Higgins' shoulder, not his head, that made contact with Hamlin's chest, making the play legal. Now, it looks like the young safety's family is urging people to stop blaming Higgins for what happened.
Damar Hamlin's father doesn't want Tee Higgins to take the blame
ESPN reporter Coley Harvey recently spoke with Damar Hamiln's family following the 24-year-old's January 2 on-field collapse. It was revealed that Hamlin's father is fed up with the hate comments Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins has been getting. "Damar's father is among those calling for any criticisms of Bengals WR Tee Higgins (who was part of the play Damar was injured on) to STOP," Harvey tweeted.
Former NFL player Jack Brewer told Fox Business that he believes the incident was just a series of unfortunate events, indicating that Higgins didn't do anything wrong and the play was legal. "This was a routine tackle," he said. "I've made hundreds of tackles like that where a player gets under your pads a little bit and kind of hits you in the chest, and that's what happened."
Despite Higgins receiving some criticism, his Instagram is flooded with positive comments from fans. "It's not your fault," one Buffalo Bills fan commented. "Much love from everybody in buffalo. We love you, we stand with you." Others claimed that what happened was a "freak accident" from a contact sport, and he shouldn't be blamed for that. "Just remember Tee, the situation could easily have been reversed," another fan commented. "If you were on the other end, would you blame Damar? No. You would not. Hold on to that thought."