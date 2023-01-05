Damar Hamlin's Latest Health Update From Hospital Is Promising
When Damar Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, fans weren't exactly sure about what happened. However, details soon emerged that Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest after tackling Bengals star Tee Higgins, per NFL. Hamlin's fans were quick to rally around him by offering thoughts and prayers on social media and gathering outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in a show of solidarity, per Fox News.
Hamlin's medical emergency has sparked an intense debate about whether the impact of his tackle caused his heart to stop or if he was suffering from an underlying condition (via CBS). No possible pre-existing conditions have been made public at this time. However, details about Hamlin's progress have trickled out over the past few days. Early January 4, Hamlin was still sedated and breathing via a ventilator, although his uncle seemed optimistic about his recovery, per CNN.
On January 5, the Bills released a new update that's sure to give Hamlin's fans, peers, and family a much-needed dose of hope.
Damar Hamlin is awake and showing 'remarkable improvement'
According to an update posted to the Buffalo Bills' Twitter, Damar Hamlin is on the mend. "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the statement reads. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received."
Shortly thereafter, Hamlin's agent Rob Butler informed CNN that Hamlin is now awake. He's also surrounded by his family, with whom he's holding hands. According to the publication, Hamlin's teammate Kairr Elam also confirmed this news via Twitter. "Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3!" Elam wrote. According to a tweet by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Hamlin first opened his eyes on January 4.
Of course, Hamlin's fans and supporters are absolutely beside themselves over the promising news. "They say Damar Hamlin is awake!!! Thank God!" tweeted one fan. "Guys it's great news on damar Hamlin I am so excited he is awake and has improved greatly," tweeted another. Meanwhile, news correspondent Alex Caprariello also expressed his excitement. "Really, really great news!" he wrote.