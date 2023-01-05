Damar Hamlin's Latest Health Update From Hospital Is Promising

When Damar Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, fans weren't exactly sure about what happened. However, details soon emerged that Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest after tackling Bengals star Tee Higgins, per NFL. Hamlin's fans were quick to rally around him by offering thoughts and prayers on social media and gathering outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in a show of solidarity, per Fox News.

Hamlin's medical emergency has sparked an intense debate about whether the impact of his tackle caused his heart to stop or if he was suffering from an underlying condition (via CBS). No possible pre-existing conditions have been made public at this time. However, details about Hamlin's progress have trickled out over the past few days. Early January 4, Hamlin was still sedated and breathing via a ventilator, although his uncle seemed optimistic about his recovery, per CNN.

On January 5, the Bills released a new update that's sure to give Hamlin's fans, peers, and family a much-needed dose of hope.