Damar Hamlin's Recovery Takes Priority Over Bills-Bengals Game
The sports world and far beyond was left horrified during January 2's installment of ESPN's "Monday Night Football" when Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin fell to the ground unconscious partway through the game. Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field and was then transported to hospital, while the team's match against the Cincinnati Bengals was abandoned following the terrifying ordeal. The Buffalo Bills then confirmed via Twitter that Hamlin had experienced a cardiac arrest while on the field following a tackle. "His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition," they wrote.
Those closest to Hamlin have been providing updates on his condition ever since he was rushed to intensive care, with a doctor revealing he was, thankfully, doing better but was still very ill. Per CNN, Dr. Timothy Pritts confirmed on January 5 that Hamlin was awake and was able to move several body parts. It turns out Hamlin was still feeling that competitive streak too, as he reportedly asked medical staff after he woke up who had won the match against the Bengals.
And now we know Hamlin has started his long recovery, even though he's in for a long road, fans have begun to ask what exactly will happen to the game that never finished.
The Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals game will not be resumed
Despite some fans calling for the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals to be replayed, the NFL has confirmed that it will be permanently abandoned. The league confirmed the decision on January 5, announcing that the Bills, Bengals, and NFL Players Association leadership had all had a hand in making the decision about whether the game should be picked back up or not. The decision was made in regard to a number of factors, including it being determined that the outcome of the came would not make enough of a difference as to which season would qualify for the postseason. The NFL also confirmed that there would be a meeting held on January 6 to try and minimize any knock-on effect not playing the game would have for the playoffs.
Plenty of football players have spoken out about Damar Hamlin's scary injury, including Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader. Speaking during a Bengals press conference on January 4, he told reporters, "One of the guys in our brotherhood is down right now... we just want to be around him and give him as such support as we can. As a team, as a locker room, everyone thinks the same. That is what's important right now."