Damar Hamlin's Recovery Takes Priority Over Bills-Bengals Game

The sports world and far beyond was left horrified during January 2's installment of ESPN's "Monday Night Football" when Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin fell to the ground unconscious partway through the game. Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field and was then transported to hospital, while the team's match against the Cincinnati Bengals was abandoned following the terrifying ordeal. The Buffalo Bills then confirmed via Twitter that Hamlin had experienced a cardiac arrest while on the field following a tackle. "His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition," they wrote.

Those closest to Hamlin have been providing updates on his condition ever since he was rushed to intensive care, with a doctor revealing he was, thankfully, doing better but was still very ill. Per CNN, Dr. Timothy Pritts confirmed on January 5 that Hamlin was awake and was able to move several body parts. It turns out Hamlin was still feeling that competitive streak too, as he reportedly asked medical staff after he woke up who had won the match against the Bengals.

And now we know Hamlin has started his long recovery, even though he's in for a long road, fans have begun to ask what exactly will happen to the game that never finished.