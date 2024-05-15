The Tragic Truth About Nikki Glaser

The following article includes mentions of suicide, suicidal ideation, and eating disorders.

Many comedians have suffered personal tragedies that serve as inspiration for the material they use to put smiles on the faces of their fans. According to Nikki Glaser, she and her fellow funny people also use laughter as a form of medicine. "They make jokes about themselves before you can get to them. Comedians are the saddest people in the world," she said on "Addiction Talk."

Glaser has ticked off a few boxes used to gauge a comic's success, such as nabbing HBO specials and landing a hosting gig. The latter, "FBoy Island," allowed her to repackage her bawdy brand of humor for consumers of dating shows who might not have been fans of hers before. Glaser also possesses an exceptional ability to verbally eviscerate celebrities; she was highly lauded for her jokes at the Tom Brady roast. However, she told Interview that the stress of writing material for celebrity roasts leaves her in tears. "I think I'm going to bomb," she explained.

Glaser also told Newsweek that remaining on top of her comedy game isn't easy when she's dealing with a breakup. "It just permeates everything. I'm walking around like an open wound," she said. Unfortunately, she can't pull a Taylor Swift and pour her heart out about her heartbreak — if she wants to channel that pain into her art, she has to find a way to make it funny. She's proved that she's up for the challenge by not letting some serious adversity fracture her funnybone.