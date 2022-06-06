Bob Saget's Latest TV Appearance Will Have You Emotional All Over Again

Even though Bob Saget is gone, fans can still see glimpses of the star from time to time. As fans know, news of Saget's tragic death broke on January 9 when authorities found the actor dead in his hotel room in Orlando. Sadly, Saget was by himself when he died. An autopsy report later revealed that the "Full House" star's cause of death was head trauma.

When the news of Saget's death broke, it spread like wildfire in Hollywood. Several of his "Full House" co-stars, like Candace Cameron Bure and John Stamos, penned touching tributes to their beloved friend. Other comedians around the globe also took to social media to remember the late star, including Nikki Glaser. In her first Instagram post on January 9, Glaser shared a short video clip of herself with Saget with a simple caption that read, "I'll miss you forever, Bob." Shortly after, she shared an additional post dedicated to her friend. "Posting pics of him helps for some reason," she wrote on the upload, adding that she hasn't "lost too many friends in my lifetime, so I'm grateful to Bob for this lesson in grieving." She also called him "a really special person."

It's clear to see that Glaser and Saget had a close relationship, and the pair often chatted on the phone. One of their conversations was captured on camera, and viewers got to see it on an episode of "Welcome Home Nikki Glaser."