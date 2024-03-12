Inappropriate Outfits Meghan Markle Has Been Caught Wearing

It's little surprise that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, escaped the stifling confines of the British monarchy and hot-hoofed it over the pond in June 2020. Every detail of Prince Harry and Meghan's relationship was dissected from the moment their romance was made public, and her every move was scrutinized. Meghan's facial expressions, ability to curtsey, interactions with other royals, how she shook hands, and, of course, everything she wore came under the spotlight.

An innumerable amount of outfits that Meghan chose were deemed unsuitable by royal watchers and the media alike — even when other senior members of the Firm had previously rocked similar styles without even a hint of criticism.

Despite Meghan stepping down from her official royal duties, she still keeps coming under fire from all angles. In September 2023, Meghan made headlines for daring to wear a pair of J Crew cream linen shorts and Chanel slingbacks to watch basketball with Harry at the opening of the Invictus Games. The Daily Mail shaded Meghan for "[putting] on a VERY leggy display." While the Mirror noted, seemingly without irony, that she would have been under intense scrutiny if she'd worn the "skimpy outfit" while still a royal. The smart-tailored shorts were far from revealing. Still, they're just one of the many outfits Meghan's been caught wearing that have been deemed inappropriate. We're taking a look at a selection of the others.