Eagle-Eyed Meghan & Harry Fans Spot Rare Pic Of Archie & Lilibet In Unexpected Place

While Prince William and Kate Middleton's children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — are frequently in the public eye, the same cannot be said for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. We don't see the Sussex children much, save for the occasional glimpses shared online (we do know they've inherited their father's red hair, though). Since the family relocated across the pond, public appearances have been scarce. Then again, it seems those close to them get to see the children more often than the rest of the world, as evidenced by a surprising discovery in Gloria Steinem's home.

Hmm, Architectural Digest's spread of Gloria Steinem's beautiful home revealed something the Harkles have been hiding. Not sure why – their children look lovely. pic.twitter.com/X5tuQaV77n — Just Browsing (@JustBro22308700) February 4, 2025

In December 2024, Architectural Digest featured a detailed tour of Steinem's Manhattan brownstone, showcasing her office, kitchen, living room, and various personal mementos. It wasn't until two months later that sharp-eyed fans noticed a Christmas card from the Sussexes prominently displayed in the photos. The card featured a family portrait of the quartet —one that hasn't been shared on social media, or at least not publicly. As expected, critics of the couple were quick to speculate that the card's appearance was an intentional move. "I dont believe this is coincidental. This is planned and calculated. Even maybe manipulated picture by MM to gain sympathy after all the backlash," one tweeted. "Hey, Glo... when the photographer comes, do me a massive and put my card front and centre," joked another.

Of course, it's entirely possible that this was just a harmless coincidence. The piece came out in December 2024, and the card could've been one of many sent to the Sussexes' inner circle. Plus, Markle and Steinem have been tight for years — so it's not exactly shocking that a card from her famous friends would end up on display, is it?