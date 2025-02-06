Eagle-Eyed Meghan & Harry Fans Spot Rare Pic Of Archie & Lilibet In Unexpected Place
While Prince William and Kate Middleton's children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — are frequently in the public eye, the same cannot be said for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. We don't see the Sussex children much, save for the occasional glimpses shared online (we do know they've inherited their father's red hair, though). Since the family relocated across the pond, public appearances have been scarce. Then again, it seems those close to them get to see the children more often than the rest of the world, as evidenced by a surprising discovery in Gloria Steinem's home.
Hmm, Architectural Digest's spread of Gloria Steinem's beautiful home revealed something the Harkles have been hiding. Not sure why – their children look lovely. pic.twitter.com/X5tuQaV77n
— Just Browsing (@JustBro22308700) February 4, 2025
In December 2024, Architectural Digest featured a detailed tour of Steinem's Manhattan brownstone, showcasing her office, kitchen, living room, and various personal mementos. It wasn't until two months later that sharp-eyed fans noticed a Christmas card from the Sussexes prominently displayed in the photos. The card featured a family portrait of the quartet —one that hasn't been shared on social media, or at least not publicly. As expected, critics of the couple were quick to speculate that the card's appearance was an intentional move. "I dont believe this is coincidental. This is planned and calculated. Even maybe manipulated picture by MM to gain sympathy after all the backlash," one tweeted. "Hey, Glo... when the photographer comes, do me a massive and put my card front and centre," joked another.
Of course, it's entirely possible that this was just a harmless coincidence. The piece came out in December 2024, and the card could've been one of many sent to the Sussexes' inner circle. Plus, Markle and Steinem have been tight for years — so it's not exactly shocking that a card from her famous friends would end up on display, is it?
Meghan has always been close with Gloria Steinem
It doesn't take a detective to figure out why Gloria Steinem landed a personal Christmas card from the Sussexes. She and Meghan Markle go way back, forming a friendship after Markle moved to California. "Meg is herself, smart, authentic, funny, political. She came home to vote," Steinem told Access. "And the first thing we did, and why she came to see me, was we sat at the dining room table here — where I am right now — and cold-called voters. ... That was her initiative."
Their bond only grew stronger from there, with Steinem repeatedly defending Markle against the never-ending waves of criticism. She once told People she simply couldn't wrap her head around Markle being the internet's most hated celeb. "I'm not an expert on the media, but it seems to me that she is different from the picture of her in the media. She's smart and funny and devoted to social issues," she shared. "Maybe it's the British tabloids that are the problem."
And that's exactly why Steinem is in the inner circle, getting glimpses of how Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are doing while the rest of us are left piecing together clues from the occasional grainy paparazzi shot. Given the absolute meltdown that happens anytime the Sussexes so much as breathe in public, it's no shocker that Harry and Meghan keep their kids under wraps. "Harry has been reluctant to show his children publicly, not out of a desire to hide them but to protect their privacy and safety from potential threats," a source told the outlet. "He wants them to lead as normal a life as possible without the fear of kidnapping or harm." Fair enough!