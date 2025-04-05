The Most Bizarre Goldie Hawn Conspiracy Theory

The belief in conspiracy theories exploded with the popularization of the internet and social media, but one has largely fallen out of favor. Not with Goldie Hawn, though. Having grown up in the mid-20th century, the "Private Benjamin" star came out of age amid the fascination with UFOs during the Cold War. A spike in sightings in the '50s and '60s led to government investigations and reflected the collective anxiety that took over the West over the constant threat of nuclear war between the U.S. and the Soviet Union.

But Hawn doesn't just believe that the Earth receives occasional visitors from outer space; she saw them with her own eyes. She's far from alone. Plenty of celebrities believe in aliens — and do most Americans. Even though the UFO frenzy has subsided, nearly half of Americans believe that extraterrestrials have visited us, according to a 2021 Gallup report. An even larger share of Americans — 65% — believe other forms of intelligent life are out there, the Pew Research Center found in 2021.

However, Hawn is among only 18% of Americans who claim to have seen a UFO, according to YouGov. Her belief in extraterrestrial life stems from a life-long fascination with what's beyond our atmosphere. "We can never ever lose our wonder," Hawn said on the "Time to Walk" podcast in 2023 (via USA Today). "It's just no fun. It's really an important aspect of being an adventurer, where nothing is impossible." But she still wasn't prepared when she came face to face with aliens.