The Tragedy Of Goldie Hawn Gets Sadder And Sadder

The following article discusses mental health, sexual harassment, and child molestation.

Goldie Hawn is an iconic actor, groundbreaking producer, and doting mother and grandmother. Having achieved so much in her career and personal life, the "Private Benjamin" star may give off the impression that she has the perfect existence. However, she has faced her fair share of tragedies, especially in her private life. From caring for and then losing her sick mother to experiencing birth trauma and struggling with her mental health in the early days of her career, Hawn knows a thing or two about tragedy.

Hawn learned that the world wasn't always a safe place for women when she was still a child. And that continued to prove true when she embarked on her dancing career. "[I] had some horrible experiences as a young dancer in New York City. I mean, I'll top all of them," she told CNBC. Hawn described being trapped in a dark room and having to make a run for it. "I think it has to do with narcissism, an ability to think that they're invincible and they pretty much can do whatever they want to do," she said.

The situation didn't get much better after she went into acting. Hawn said the influential cartoonist Al Capp attempted to coerce her, then 19, to have sex with him during what she thought was an audition. "He took off his business clothes and came [in], like, a dressing gown," she told People in 2017. Through all the obstacles, Hawn stayed true to herself — and grew a pretty thick skin.