The Sad Truth About Goldie Hawn's Health Issues

Goldie Hawn has opened up about a secret medical issue she's been facing. During Hawn's worrying appearance at the 2025 Oscars, the TV and film legend told Andrew Garfield, her co-presenter, that she'd been diagnosed with cataracts. Her admission came amid an unsuccessful attempt to read the teleprompter. Of course, Garfield obliged her when she asked for help, allowing their segment to continue, but the public hasn't moved on.

Amid the outpouring of well-wishes came some rather critical reactions. One Redditor questioned why Hawn hadn't gotten the issue corrected. "Why hasn't she had corrective surgery for cataracts? She has had plenty of other procedures done," they wrote. Another criticized Hawn's admission, writing, "I thought the whole cataracts thing was a bit cringe. My dad had cataracts and he managed not to make a drama about it, but Goldie here acting like she's dying."

That said, Hawn's health issue should be met with more compassion. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, cataracts, which occur when vision declines because of cloudy lenses, are a disruptive disorder that can completely diminish a person's eyesight if not addressed in a timely manner. Symptoms of cataracts include blurred vision, double vision, and an increased sensitivity to light. The condition is usually present in older individuals, but no age group is immune. It's also not always a natural development, as other factors — including diabetes, injury, and prolonged sun exposure without protective eyewear — can cause cataracts to form. The most important thing to note, however, is that there are surgeries available to correct it.