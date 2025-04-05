Photoshop Scandals That Damaged Melania Trump's Reputation Forever

The bizarre "Fake Melania" conspiracy first began during Melania Trump's first term as first lady, and back in 2019, her husband swooped in and acknowledged claims that she'd been photoshopped by the mainstream media. However, as a communications expert exclusively told Nicki Swift, Donald Trump's knee-jerk reaction actually did more harm than good.

ICYMI, when the conspiracy first began in 2017, media outlets immediately debunked the theory. CNN published a piece that rubbished it altogether. Snopes also published a piece that fact-checked the claims. However, when the rumors resurfaced two years later, Donald got involved. "The Fake News photoshopped pictures of Melania, then propelled conspiracy theories that it's actually not her by my side in Alabama and other places. They are only getting more deranged with time!" he wrote on X (then Twitter). Unsurprisingly, media outlets clapped back, with some pointing out that there was no proof to suggest any actual photoshopping had been involved, as well as reminders that Donald himself had spread strange conspiracy theories in the past.

Speaking to Nicki Swift, The Prenner Group communications executive Amy Prenner shared that Donald's claims backfired in a massive way, going as far as deeming it "a textbook example of how NOT to handle a PR crisis." For starters, Prenner explained that Donald should never have even addressed the issue. "It's PR 101 — don't amplify the noise," she said. Prenner then pointed out that his attacks on the media were a huge mistake. "That's a serious allegation to throw around without a shred of evidence ... [It] makes the administration look paranoid and defensive," she said. Well, if the shoe fits! As for what Prenner believed the administration should have done, she said either ignoring it or shutting it down with a decisive one-liner would have been far more effective.