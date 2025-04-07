Mark Zuckerberg Confuses Elegant Night Out With Wife Priscilla For High School Prom

Award season may be over in the entertainment world, but celebs had the chance to dust off their eveningwear as they attended the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Santa Monica on April 5. Among famous faces like Katy Perry and Gwyneth Paltrow, co-founders Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan showed up in their fineries — except the tech honcho looked completely out of place with his 'fit. It looked like Zuckerberg and Chan attempted to twin with their matching black jackets, but the Facebook founder was trying way too hard with his tuxedo shirt, matching bowtie, and black shades. Was Zuckerberg experiencing photosensitivity from the camera flashes or channeling his inner Corey Hart by wearing sunglasses at night?

Zuckerberg's recent interest in fashion is a far cry from his wardrobe of choice years ago, which consisted of plain t-shirts and jeans. "My goal was never to make Facebook cool. I'm not a cool person, and I've never really tried to be cool," he said during a 2014 Q&A. He admitted to always wearing the same outfits and stated, "I really want to clear my life so that I have to make as few decisions as possible, other than how to best serve this community." It seems he has since changed his tune and as evidenced by Zuckerberg's cringe cosplay during his wife's birthday, the 40-year-old is desperately trying to prove that he's too cool for school.