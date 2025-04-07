Mark Zuckerberg Confuses Elegant Night Out With Wife Priscilla For High School Prom
Award season may be over in the entertainment world, but celebs had the chance to dust off their eveningwear as they attended the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Santa Monica on April 5. Among famous faces like Katy Perry and Gwyneth Paltrow, co-founders Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan showed up in their fineries — except the tech honcho looked completely out of place with his 'fit. It looked like Zuckerberg and Chan attempted to twin with their matching black jackets, but the Facebook founder was trying way too hard with his tuxedo shirt, matching bowtie, and black shades. Was Zuckerberg experiencing photosensitivity from the camera flashes or channeling his inner Corey Hart by wearing sunglasses at night?
Zuckerberg's recent interest in fashion is a far cry from his wardrobe of choice years ago, which consisted of plain t-shirts and jeans. "My goal was never to make Facebook cool. I'm not a cool person, and I've never really tried to be cool," he said during a 2014 Q&A. He admitted to always wearing the same outfits and stated, "I really want to clear my life so that I have to make as few decisions as possible, other than how to best serve this community." It seems he has since changed his tune and as evidenced by Zuckerberg's cringe cosplay during his wife's birthday, the 40-year-old is desperately trying to prove that he's too cool for school.
Mark Zuckerberg went from nerdy coder to wannabe UFC fighter
Part of Mark Zuckerberg's glow-up attempt was to start training in mixed martial arts and jiujitsu, which he has been doing for several years. "You'd never expect these guys to be able to take you down. Next thing you know, they're attacking you with these extremely technical moves. You don't know this nerd is a silent killer," Zuckerberg's training partner Khai Wu told The Information. On March 9, he proved just how in he was with the MMA crowd by posting a photo of himself and Priscilla Chan just outside of the octagon, both wearing sunglasses. "Great night seeing friends and some of my favorite fighters. Can't wait for the rematch," he wrote on Instagram. "No one will ever think you're cool," an Instagram user quipped.
Zuckerberg has also taken to wearing gold chains and expensive watches, but many aren't falling for his new look. "Why is everyone falling for this extremely obvious rebrand and acting like Zuckerberg isn't a pos that runs a horrific business where the users are the product. This was 100% put together by an image consultant," an X user wrote. Another shared a video of Zuckerberg in his blue jumpsuit worn on Chan's birthday and stated, "He's having the worst midlife crisis right now."