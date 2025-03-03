Mark Zuckerberg's Cringe Cosplay For Wife's Birthday Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Benson Boone was one of the performers at the 2025 Grammys, and he wore a blue jumpsuit that was open down to his waist. His outfit went viral. It wasn't because it landed him on a Grammys worst-dressed list, but because of how tightly it fit and how he had to adjust himself while wearing it. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder, apparently saw that outfit and thought, "I can do that." And when you're a billionaire, there's pretty much no stopping any whim you might have. Zuckerberg wore the very same blue jumpsuit to perform at his wife Priscilla Chan's 40th birthday party. He revealed the sparkly blue jumpsuit with a tear away tuxedo (the same way that Boone did at the Grammys). Zuckerberg's flashy performance also included jumping off of a grand piano, seemingly to emulate Boone; however, Boone typically does a more athletic flip off the piano during his performances.

Zuckerberg shared the clip to Instagram, and it has started making the rounds. There are some who think that it was a fun tribute to his wife. But for a lot more people, it was evidence that Zuckerberg is very publicly going through a midlife crisis. One person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "just cuz he a billionaire doesn't mean he should." Another said, "Zuckerberg trying to be cool, but he's just a nerd with too much money," via X. Some couldn't even believe that the video was even real; they were convinced it was AI. Others think he was just doing it for attention. "Doing this for your wife is cool, recording it because your publicist told you to for social media brownie points is what makes it not cool," per X.