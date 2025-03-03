Mark Zuckerberg's Cringe Cosplay For Wife's Birthday Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Benson Boone was one of the performers at the 2025 Grammys, and he wore a blue jumpsuit that was open down to his waist. His outfit went viral. It wasn't because it landed him on a Grammys worst-dressed list, but because of how tightly it fit and how he had to adjust himself while wearing it. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder, apparently saw that outfit and thought, "I can do that." And when you're a billionaire, there's pretty much no stopping any whim you might have. Zuckerberg wore the very same blue jumpsuit to perform at his wife Priscilla Chan's 40th birthday party. He revealed the sparkly blue jumpsuit with a tear away tuxedo (the same way that Boone did at the Grammys). Zuckerberg's flashy performance also included jumping off of a grand piano, seemingly to emulate Boone; however, Boone typically does a more athletic flip off the piano during his performances.
Zuckerberg shared the clip to Instagram, and it has started making the rounds. There are some who think that it was a fun tribute to his wife. But for a lot more people, it was evidence that Zuckerberg is very publicly going through a midlife crisis. One person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "just cuz he a billionaire doesn't mean he should." Another said, "Zuckerberg trying to be cool, but he's just a nerd with too much money," via X. Some couldn't even believe that the video was even real; they were convinced it was AI. Others think he was just doing it for attention. "Doing this for your wife is cool, recording it because your publicist told you to for social media brownie points is what makes it not cool," per X.
Mark Zuckerberg's performance had people laughing online
Some people on Instagram think that Mark Zuckerberg is deleting any mean comments in his post of the blue jumpsuited performance at his wife's birthday; Zuckerberg owns Meta, which is the parent company for Instagram. But there were still plenty of jokes to go around with some using Zuckerberg's own platform to poke fun at the tech billionaire's stunt. "Zuck finally downloaded his personality patch," one person joked on Instagram. Another said, "When you ordered Benson Boone from Temu," via Instagram. The laughs weren't limited just to Zuckerberg's platforms. One person quipped on X, "So by now he should have 6 million adverts in his social media selling him blue sequinned jumpsuits."
The elaborate birthday party comes a little over a month after Donald Trump's inauguration, which Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan both attended. There were some who thought that Zuckerberg really did have to pull out all the stops for Chan's big day since Zuckerberg was caught seemingly looking at Lauren Sanchez's exposed cleavage at the inauguration.
This seems to be a part of Mark Zuckerberg's rebrand
Priscilla Chan has gone through a bit of a style transformation over the years; however, Mark Zuckerberg specifically seems to be leaning in on a personal rebrand recently with this jumpsuit performance just solidifying that for some. "Robot to husband goals ... best rebranding in the history of branding," one person wrote on X. Whether that rebrand also overlaps with a more existential, midlife crisis, it's not clear. We might have to wait to see if Zuckerberg writes a tell-all biography one day.
Beyond his unexpected performance at Chan's birthday, Zuckerberg has been seen wearing jewelry, including some elaborate watches and gold chains. He's also been taking his physical health seriously, working out at the gym and training in jiu jitsu. On a January 2025 episode of the podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience," Zuckerberg talked about jiu jitsu and how it allowed him to be himself in a different way than he can at work, namely more "ruthless." He also talked about masculinity and how it's somewhat missing in the corporate world. Zuckerberg said, "I think having a culture that celebrates the aggression a bit more has its own merits that are really positive." His new looks certainly seem to tie in with some of his ideas about masculinity and culture, although he seemingly doesn't let toxic masculinity keep him from putting on a show for his wife.