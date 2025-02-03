The usual glitz and glamor of awards season was off to a rocky start in 2025, with the gut-wrenching fires in Los Angeles pushing much of the film industry's celebrations back a few weeks. Luckily for music makers, the Grammys went ahead on schedule and were able to bring out the celebrity masses. Looking for a chance to show off fashion statements that push the boundaries, many musicians went for see-through looks, mesh cutouts, and even Victorian-era throwbacks. Some nailed it more than others, however.

With the return of repeat host Trevor Noah not making any digs at Will Smith this time, things seemed back to normal for many of the stars in attendance. Costume changes were expected for performers going from the red carpet to the stage, but the camera never forgets. Whereas some stars nailed it in their live performances, their looks upon arrival were a different story. Here are some of the absolute worst-dressed celebrities at the 2025 Grammys.