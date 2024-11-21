Angelina Jolie's Weirdest Ex Is Practically Unrecognizable At The 2024 CMAs

Ever since landing the leading role in the show "Landman," actor Billy Bob Thornton has been flaunting some interesting fashion choices. Possibly attempting to lean into the rough-and-tumble atmosphere the show is set in, Thornton has really been ramping up the Western vibes in his wardrobe repertoire. Although, when he stepped out onto the red carpet for the 2024 Country Music Awards, he may have overdone it just a bit.

Considering the real reason Thornton and Angelina Jolie split up was due to his alleged discomfort around the elite, Thornton really seems to have been turning up his appearance from "wacky" to "off-putting." Donning a multi-layered outfit, the "Bad Santa" actor made it clear he wasn't there to rub shoulders with anyone but himself. According to Today, when asked who he was most excited to speak to at the event, Thornton responded with, "Probably my own soul." Which, considering the outfit, might be the only one willing to start a chat with him.