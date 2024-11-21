Angelina Jolie's Weirdest Ex Is Practically Unrecognizable At The 2024 CMAs
Ever since landing the leading role in the show "Landman," actor Billy Bob Thornton has been flaunting some interesting fashion choices. Possibly attempting to lean into the rough-and-tumble atmosphere the show is set in, Thornton has really been ramping up the Western vibes in his wardrobe repertoire. Although, when he stepped out onto the red carpet for the 2024 Country Music Awards, he may have overdone it just a bit.
Considering the real reason Thornton and Angelina Jolie split up was due to his alleged discomfort around the elite, Thornton really seems to have been turning up his appearance from "wacky" to "off-putting." Donning a multi-layered outfit, the "Bad Santa" actor made it clear he wasn't there to rub shoulders with anyone but himself. According to Today, when asked who he was most excited to speak to at the event, Thornton responded with, "Probably my own soul." Which, considering the outfit, might be the only one willing to start a chat with him.
Billy Bob Thornton has been honest about his fashion choices lately
Whereas it's still a shock to the system to see Billy Bob Thornton wearing multiple silver chains and a guitar key ring on his belt, it's not the first time the actor has done something out of sorts with his outward appearance. While on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Thornton admitted he shops for jeans in the women's section. "The reason I don't like to wear men's jeans is because they're all too baggy. I've got bird legs and it just feels like I'm in a tent. I like a nice fit and they fit great with boots," he told the titular Drew Barrymore. Women's jeans are still more acceptable than that headband buff he keeps wearing under his hats.
This isn't the first time Thornton has shocked the world with his bold choices. Fans will remember when he and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie wore vials of each other's blood. Their creepy accessories remain among the biggest celebrity fashion misfires of all time, but apparently, he didn't learn his lesson — this would-be modern cowboy look he's been rocking feels like it was spurred by a midlife crisis. Hopefully, the "Sling Blade" star can continue to try on many different styles — including different hats — for many more years to come.