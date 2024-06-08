All The Details About Angelina Jolie's 3 Divorces

The following article includes allegations of domestic violence.

Angelina Jolie has built an incredible career spanning decades, but she hasn't always been as lucky in her personal life. From her strained relationship with father, Jon Voight, to her drama-filled divorce from Brad Pitt, the actor hasn't had it easy, and her most painful relationship confessions certainly confirm that. Over the years, Jolie has dated some of Hollywood's biggest names and has been linked to many more. While filming 2004's "Alexander," for example, she sparked romance rumors with Colin Farrell and Val Kilmer, and in 2021, she and The Weeknd were spending lots of time together, sending tabloids into a tailspin. Ultimately, though, she never confirmed (nor denied) any such reports.

What we do know for certain is that she dated Jenny Shimizu in the '90s and has been married to three fellow actors. First, there was her young love with Jonny Lee Miller, then her eccentric love with Billy Bob Thornton, and finally, what appeared to be her most serious union of all with Brad Pitt. Unfortunately, each marriage ended in divorce for various reasons. Here are all of the details we know about Angelina Jolie's three very different marriages and divorces.