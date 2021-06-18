This Is Why Angelina Jolie Brought Her Kids To Meet Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller

After years of fighting, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie finally settled their long-disputed divorce. The former Hollywood power couple split in 2016 after 12 years together, and the separation was almost as dramatic as their coupling was in the first place. For those who don't remember, Pitt and Jolie got together while working on "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," while Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston, per Glamour.

Fast forward a few years, and six kids later and Pitt and Jolie found themselves in the midst of their own messy divorce. In the long-suffering marriage, the final straw came when Pitt got into a physical altercation with his son, Maddox, on a private airplane. Maddox was reportedly attempting to protect Jolie from her altercation with Pitt, who had lost his temper. The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services was called to investigate the situation, per Us Weekly. Pitt was never formally charged with anything but the nastiness of the initial split led to a long, drawn-out, and equally nasty custody battle that lasted several years.

The judge in the case ruled in Pitt's favor, awarding him partial custody when Jolie was seeking full custody of the kids. Jolie reportedly plans to appeal the decision in court, but for now, both Pitt and Jolie are focused on their own futures and their own relationships. So much so, in fact, that Jolie recently introduced her kids to her ex. Here's what we know.

