Trevor Noah Sneaks In An Oscars Slap Grammys Joke When Viewers Weren't Expecting It
In case you were hoping all had been forgiven and forgotten regarding the slap seen 'round the world at the 2022 Oscars, think again.
Comedian and host Trevor Noah hit the ground running during his opening monologue at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards and cracking jokes left and right. "Welcome everybody to the 64th annual Grammy awards. We made it, people. We made it" he began. "Oh man, it's been a long time coming and it has been delayed but we are officially here. Better late than never. And look at this room. This is a party. Everyone's hanging out. We've got the tables. We're in Vegas. Look at this. People are doing shots. I mean last year people were doing shots but it was more Moderna and Pfizer. This time we're back in the mix," he joked.
But it's what Noah slid in towards the end of the monologue that has everyone talking...
Trevor Noah vows that the Grammys will be 'keeping people's names out of our mouths'
The 2022 Grammys isn't a regular award show. It's a cool award show.
"Don't even think of it as an awards show," host Trevor Noah instructed audience members. "It's a concert where we are giving out awards, we will be listening to music, dancing, singing, keeping people's names out of our mouths and we are going to give people awards all throughout the night. So let's get straight into it," he said referring to the Oscars debacle. SHOTS FIRED. WE REPEAT SHOTS FIRED.
As one can imagine, following Noah's nod to the Will Smith and Chris Rock of it all, Twitter lit up like the night sky on the Fourth of July. "LMAO yo why trevor noah kick off the grammy's with 'and we're gonna keep people's names out of our mouth/ #TheGrammys" one user tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, "'...We're going to be keeping peoples names out of our mouth.' Perfectly understated by Grammy host Trevor Noah." Godspeed, Noah!