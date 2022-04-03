Trevor Noah Sneaks In An Oscars Slap Grammys Joke When Viewers Weren't Expecting It

In case you were hoping all had been forgiven and forgotten regarding the slap seen 'round the world at the 2022 Oscars, think again.

Comedian and host Trevor Noah hit the ground running during his opening monologue at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards and cracking jokes left and right. "Welcome everybody to the 64th annual Grammy awards. We made it, people. We made it" he began. "Oh man, it's been a long time coming and it has been delayed but we are officially here. Better late than never. And look at this room. This is a party. Everyone's hanging out. We've got the tables. We're in Vegas. Look at this. People are doing shots. I mean last year people were doing shots but it was more Moderna and Pfizer. This time we're back in the mix," he joked.

But it's what Noah slid in towards the end of the monologue that has everyone talking...