Trevor Noah Rips Joe Rogan's Recent Apology

India Arie followed the example of Neil Young when she announced she would be pulling her music from Spotify in protest of Joe Rogan. While Young and other artists took exception with the COVID-19 views expressed on Rogan's podcast, Arie had other concerns. "I find Joe Rogan problematic for reasons other than his Covid interviews," she wrote in an Instagram post on January 31. "For me, it's also his language around race." The singer was referencing a viral compilation video that showed the comedian using the N-word repeatedly in past podcasts.

Rogan took to Instagram to apologize for his past use of the racial slur. "It looks f***ing horrible. Even to me," he said in the video posted February 5. "I certainly wasn't trying to be racist," the podcaster explained while mentioning the compilation lacked true context. Although he admitted to realizing he should not say the word, regardless of context. "It's not my word to use, I'm well aware of that now."

Many people were unsatisfied with Rogan's apology including Donald Trump. The former president was upset that the podcast host was kowtowing to the left. "[H]e's got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics," Trump said in a statement on February 7, per NBC News. "How many ways can you say you're sorry?" he added. Meanwhile, Trevor Noah took umbrage with Rogan's apology for a completely different reasons.