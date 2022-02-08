Donald Trump Has Some Completely On-Brand Advice For Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan is a man that wears many hats, but with all the roles he has, the one that is getting him the most attention is that as a podcast host. Rogan has been getting a lot of heat for allegedly spreading COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, so much so that artists such as Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have pulled their music from the online streaming giant Spotify in protest. This has prompted Rogan to tell his viewers that he'll do better in the future. In an Instagram video from January 30, he said, "If there's anything that I've done that I could do better, it's having more experts with differing opinions right after I have the controversial ones."
If that weren't enough, Rogan has also caused a stir for repeatedly using the N-word in some of his past podcast episodes, according to Page Six. But even with all of his past controversies, Spotify is still standing by their man. That, and Rogan has even been offered a stunning amount of money from another platform, should he want to make the switch. That might be the reason why former president Donald Trump is now stepping in and offering his own advice on what Rogan should and shouldn't do.
Donald Trump wants Joe Rogan to stop saying he's sorry
According to Page Six, Donald Trump wants Joe Rogan to stop saying he's sorry for all of his missteps that were taken in the past. In a statement that he shared with the media, the former president said, "Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he's got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics," while also adding, "How many ways can you say you're sorry? Joe, just go about what you do so well and don't let them make you look weak and frightened."
A lot of critics believe that Trump's statement is very on brand for him, as he's had plenty of controversial moments in the past that he has yet to apologize for. In fact, many news outlets, such as CNN and the Los Angeles Times, have noted that, if there's one word that has been left out of Trump's vocabulary, it's the word sorry. While it might not be part of the Trump brand to admit fault, it sounds like Rogan's brand's all about doing what it takes to stay afloat.