Donald Trump Has Some Completely On-Brand Advice For Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan is a man that wears many hats, but with all the roles he has, the one that is getting him the most attention is that as a podcast host. Rogan has been getting a lot of heat for allegedly spreading COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, so much so that artists such as Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have pulled their music from the online streaming giant Spotify in protest. This has prompted Rogan to tell his viewers that he'll do better in the future. In an Instagram video from January 30, he said, "If there's anything that I've done that I could do better, it's having more experts with differing opinions right after I have the controversial ones."

If that weren't enough, Rogan has also caused a stir for repeatedly using the N-word in some of his past podcast episodes, according to Page Six. But even with all of his past controversies, Spotify is still standing by their man. That, and Rogan has even been offered a stunning amount of money from another platform, should he want to make the switch. That might be the reason why former president Donald Trump is now stepping in and offering his own advice on what Rogan should and shouldn't do.