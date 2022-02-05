Spotify Quietly Deletes 70 Episodes Of Joe Rogan's Podcast

While Spotify has not claimed any responsibility for Joe Rogan spreading misinformation on "The Joe Rogan Experience," they have quietly removed over 70 episodes of his podcast for violating their policies, according to Rolling Stone. The outlet notes the missing shows featured both comedians and far-right pundits including Amy Schumer, Andy Dick, Bill Burr, and Marc Maron.

It is unclear what policies Rogan's podcast episodes violated, but according to Spotify's platform rules, podcasts or music could be removed for "dangerous" and "deceptive" content, such as "asserting that AIDS, COVID-19, cancer or other serious life threatening diseases are a hoax or not real," or "promoting or suggesting" dangerous rhetoric about vaccines. Rogan had previously said that young people did not "need" to get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the BBC.

Meanwhile, a Reddit thread theorized that the episodes were removed because a lot of them contained racial insults and offensive content. Users noted that Rogan, Tom Segura, and Greg Fitzsimmons said the n-word numerous times on their episodes. The removal also comes after musician India.Arie showed a now-viral clip of Rogan saying the n-word numerous times on his podcast over the years (via Deadline).

Following Arie's video, Rogan issued an apology on Instagram on February 5, calling his use of the n-word the "most regretful and shameful thing that I've ever had to talk about publicly." Rogan also said that a majority of the videos showing him saying the word were taken "out-of-context" and that he hasn't said it "in years."