The Stunning Amount Of Money Joe Rogan Got Offered To Quit Spotify For Another Platform
Things have gotten professionally messier and messier for Joe Rogan since he stirred controversy over allegedly spreading misinformation about COVID-19 on his podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience." After musical stars Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulled their music from Spotify, the same streaming service that airs Rogan's show (which averages a whopping 11 million listeners per episode), Rogan vowed to present a more balanced perspective. In a January 30 Instagram video, the entertainer admitted, "If there's anything that I've done that I could do better, it's having more experts with differing opinions right after I have the controversial ones."
However, before he could turn public opinion around, Rogan fell victim to a brand-new controversy after a compilation video of him using the N-word on several occasions on "JRE" went viral on February 5. Once again, Rogan took to social media with another "mea culpa," saying in an Instagram video, "It looks f***ing horrible. Even to me," explaining he "wasn't trying to be racist" and faulting the compilation for misrepresenting his verbiage's intentions. "I thought as long as it was in context, people would understand what I was doing," he elaborated.
As some former supporters, such as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, distanced themselves from Rogan after this latest controversy, other streaming services are seeing this as the perfect opportunity for them to swoop in and woo Rogan over to their networks. Here's what video platform Rumble is offering to sway Rogan away from Spotify.
Rumble wants to change the world with Joe Rogan
Social platform Rumble wants Joe Rogan and they are willing to pay big to get him. With the popular podcaster facing immense backlash for statements made on his Spotify show, "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski has offered the entertainer $100 million, via a February 7 open letter, to move his show over to their video platform. "We stand with you, your guests, and your legion of fans in desire for real conversation," Pavlovski said in his letter. "So we'd like to offer you 100 million reasons to make the world a better place. How about you bring all your shows to Rumble, both old and new, with no censorship, for 100 million bucks over four years? This is our chance to save the world. And yes, this is totally legit."
Pavlovski's hefty monetary offer might not be enough on its own to tempt Rogan, however. Rogan's exclusive 2020 deal with Spotify was worth more than $100 million and included the show's 11-year-long backlog, per The Hill. Furthermore, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has established the streaming giant won't be severing ties with Rogan anytime soon on their part. In a February 6 internal memo obtained by Axios, Ek wrote, "While I strongly condemn what Joe has said... I want to make one point very clear — I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer." It was a worthwhile try, though, Rumble.