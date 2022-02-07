The Stunning Amount Of Money Joe Rogan Got Offered To Quit Spotify For Another Platform

Things have gotten professionally messier and messier for Joe Rogan since he stirred controversy over allegedly spreading misinformation about COVID-19 on his podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience." After musical stars Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulled their music from Spotify, the same streaming service that airs Rogan's show (which averages a whopping 11 million listeners per episode), Rogan vowed to present a more balanced perspective. In a January 30 Instagram video, the entertainer admitted, "If there's anything that I've done that I could do better, it's having more experts with differing opinions right after I have the controversial ones."

However, before he could turn public opinion around, Rogan fell victim to a brand-new controversy after a compilation video of him using the N-word on several occasions on "JRE" went viral on February 5. Once again, Rogan took to social media with another "mea culpa," saying in an Instagram video, "It looks f***ing horrible. Even to me," explaining he "wasn't trying to be racist" and faulting the compilation for misrepresenting his verbiage's intentions. "I thought as long as it was in context, people would understand what I was doing," he elaborated.

As some former supporters, such as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, distanced themselves from Rogan after this latest controversy, other streaming services are seeing this as the perfect opportunity for them to swoop in and woo Rogan over to their networks. Here's what video platform Rumble is offering to sway Rogan away from Spotify.