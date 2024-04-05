Chrissy Teigen And John Legend's Kids Live Extremely Lavish Lives
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's children were born into a Hollywood dynasty. Their mother is a former swimsuit model, host, and culinary empire CEO. Their father is a singer, composer, and bonafide EGOT winner. Together, Teigen and Legend boast an astronomical net worth of $100 million, although Celebrity Net Worth states that Legend's career is primarily responsible for the majority of their wealth. Regardless, the Legend kids have benefited greatly from their parents' collective success, as they've gotten to enjoy a lavish childhood full of birthday bashes and shopping sprees.
The lucky kids are Luna, Miles, Etsi, and Wren Stephens. As of 2024, their ages range between seven and just under one. Although they're still quite young, their parents have already introduced them to the high life. Teigen and Legend have cultivated an impressive real estate portfolio — which once included a pair of adjoining New York penthouses worth $18 million — and the $17.5 million Beverly Hills, California mansion they're raising their kids in is the most impressive of the bunch. In 2022, Teigen shared shots of the massive, 10,700-square-foot home, equipped with its own infinity pool. The home's living room also boasts an extra special feature: a live tree that features the ashes of their late son, Jack, who tragically died when Teigen was 20 weeks pregnant, per People. However, this only begins to describe the Legend kids' privileged lives, which also consist of amazing birthday parties and special trips to star-studded events with their famous parents.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend cater to their kids' whims
One perk of being wealthy is having ample time to cater to your children's every whim. That's exactly what Chrissy Teigen did in 2018 when her then-two-year-old daughter, Luna was going through her picky eating phase. Instead of wasting time by attempting to convince her daughter to try new foods, Teigen made eating fun by creating an honorary restaurant with menus to match! "I made a restaurant for my 2 and a half year old," Teigen captioned a video of the options on X, formerly Twitter, which included kid-approved staples such as cheese quesadillas, cereal, chicken tenders and fries, and homemade Lunchables. Absolutely foolproof!
However, Luna isn't the only Legend child that's been pampered since birth. In 2020, the then-parents-of-two threw Luna and their son Miles a lavish tea party that could put any adult celebration to shame! Using a small plot of their sprawling acreage, the Legends turned their backyard into a whimsical tea party, which included pizza, cookies, tea, and juice. The parents also made sure the attendees, which included their kids' friends, were dressed in accordance to the whimsical theme, consisting of a soft-pink color palette. That same year, the parents threw Miles an adorable Sesame Street-themed birthday party. "Happy birthday to the boy who gives our household so much life," Teigen captioned an Instagram snap of the occasion. "You're bonkers, my tiny fearless love bug, but I wouldn't have it any other way ... I love you, happy TWO."
They were red-carpet ready at the Grammys
Lavish living isn't always necessarily about amazing real estate or ungodly priced birthday parties. Sometimes, it's the ability to access to experiences 99% would never get to experience! In April of 2022, Legend and Teigen got their oldest kids, Luna and Miles, red carpet ready to attend the Grammys. Teigen even posted Instagram photos of their adorable outfits, consisting of a colorful dress adorned with sheared ruffles for Luna, and a black and turquoise tuxedo for little Miles.
Legend also used his connections at the "The Voice" — i.e. his judging status — to treat Luna and Miles to an up-close-and-personal V.I.P. experience! "My biggest fans (until they're too cool to think I'm cool) came to @nbcthevoice! They're definitely voting for #TeamLegend," Legend wrote alongside a snapshot of them sitting at the judges station. Over on his Instagram stories, Legend showed BTS footage of their big day. "Hello everybody, we have special guests on set today," said Legend (via People).
Fortunately, spoiling their kids isn't always part of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's relationship status quo. While speaking with Heat Magazine, Legend explained that, because their family receives free brand merch throughout the year, they try not to go overboard on Christmas. "I don't think we'll spoil them any more for Christmas," said Legend (via Life & Style). "We'll just try to keep it at a normal level." Smart parenting!