Chrissy Teigen And John Legend's Kids Live Extremely Lavish Lives

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's children were born into a Hollywood dynasty. Their mother is a former swimsuit model, host, and culinary empire CEO. Their father is a singer, composer, and bonafide EGOT winner. Together, Teigen and Legend boast an astronomical net worth of $100 million, although Celebrity Net Worth states that Legend's career is primarily responsible for the majority of their wealth. Regardless, the Legend kids have benefited greatly from their parents' collective success, as they've gotten to enjoy a lavish childhood full of birthday bashes and shopping sprees.

The lucky kids are Luna, Miles, Etsi, and Wren Stephens. As of 2024, their ages range between seven and just under one. Although they're still quite young, their parents have already introduced them to the high life. Teigen and Legend have cultivated an impressive real estate portfolio — which once included a pair of adjoining New York penthouses worth $18 million — and the $17.5 million Beverly Hills, California mansion they're raising their kids in is the most impressive of the bunch. In 2022, Teigen shared shots of the massive, 10,700-square-foot home, equipped with its own infinity pool. The home's living room also boasts an extra special feature: a live tree that features the ashes of their late son, Jack, who tragically died when Teigen was 20 weeks pregnant, per People. However, this only begins to describe the Legend kids' privileged lives, which also consist of amazing birthday parties and special trips to star-studded events with their famous parents.