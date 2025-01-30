Celebrities Who Have Lost Their Homes In The CA Wildfires
The devastation from the Los Angeles area wildfires in January 2025 caused some gut-wrenching reactions from both Hollywood and the world. Tens of thousands of Southern California residents, including a number of celebrities and their families, were impacted. While some famous folks threw their fellow stars under the bus for their shady behavior during the tragedy, many lent support to others even as they lost their own homes and belongings. From Adam Brody and Leighton Meester to Anna Faris and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, numerous Hollywood elite were among the thousands who became displaced after their homes burned to the ground during the unspeakable natural disaster. But despite the heartache and loss, many celebrities shared love and support for every victim of the disaster and ultimately rallied together as one. "We're in this together," Paris Hilton shared on Instagram after her family home was lost to the wildfires. "We will rebuild, we will heal, and we will rise stronger than before."
Mandy Moore's family home burned down
"This Is Us" star Mandy Moore and her family unfortunately lost their Altadena abode after evacuating to escape the deadly Eaton, California wildfire in early January 2025. She shared that their house was "leveled" alongside many other homes and businesses in their area, including her children's school. The next day, she was able to park on the street and walk up to survey the damage to her home, and the devastation was overwhelming. Thankfully, she shared, the main portion of their home survived, but her garage and their back house were lost among the ashes. Also lost was her husband's music studio, although she personally had largely given up her music career in favor of more acting roles.
Like many, she lamented the loss of not just her own property but that of her family. Feeling "weird survivor's guilt," she shared on Instagram that her brother and sister-in-law were now without their home just weeks before welcoming their first child. But amongst all of the ruin, she held strong to both her family and her neighbors. "Our community is broken but we will be here to rebuild together," she posted on Instagram.
Milo Ventimiglia and his pregnant wife lost their home
Mandy Moore wasn't the only "This Is Us" cast member who was affected by the devastating California wildfires in 2025. Her TV husband, Milo Ventimiglia, publicly shared that he was among those affected by the tragedy. Even though he tends to keep his personal life private, the actor revealed that he and his pregnant wife, Jarah Mariano, were among those who lost their Malibu home to the devastating California wildfires. In a sad sense of irony, this was also the fate that befell his fictional TV family on "This Is Us," with the Pearson family home lost to a house fire. To make things worse, his character ultimately (spoiler alert) dies as a result of saving their fictional family from the fire. But unlike the on-screen drama, the real-life situation put things in perspective for Ventimiglia. "You start thinking about all the memories in different parts of the house and whatnot, and then you see your neighbors' houses and everything kind of around, and your heart just breaks," he shared with CBS News.
Ventimiglia and his wife were due to have their baby at any moment, so to see the devastation of their family home so soon before bringing new life into the world was particularly harrowing for the actor. But like his on-screen alter ego, he showed strength and resilience in the face of heartache. "We'll make do," he told the news outlet.
Billy Crystal lost his house of 46 years
Hollywood legend Billy Crystal and his wife Janice were also among those who are now without their home. After the Pacific Palisades fire, Crystal confirmed that the couple lost their home of almost 50 years to the disaster. As they described in a joint statement, this was the house where they raised their children and grandchildren since 1979. They lamented the "beautiful memories" that were taken from them as a result of the fire. "We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this," the statement read (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Though their home may have been lost, the Crystals still expressed hope and faith in both their community and the firefighters and first responders, helping them to stay safe and ultimately rebuild. "We know in time it will rise again," they said of their neighborhood, of which actor Eugene Levy (who also lost his house) is their honorary mayor. "It is our home."
Paris Hilton showed her humanitarian side after losing her Malibu mansion
While Paris Hilton is well known for some big missteps and controversies over the years, she showed her humanitarian side in the aftermath of the LA wildfires while simultaneously facing her own heartache. After Hilton's family home in Malibu was demolished, she took to Instagram to both lament her loss and provide help for others.
She engaged her company, 11:11 Media, and its Impact Team immediately to help identify non-profit organizations in dire need of support during the disaster. She also spent time at the Pasadena Animal Shelter to help displaced animals and spread awareness about the needs of both the shelter and its many animals in the fire's aftermath. She even collaborated with her family's namesake hotel chain to provide 20,000 free rooms to displaced victims of the wildfires. "Knowing these families will have a safe, welcoming place during this devastating time means everything," she shared in an Instagram post.
Diane Warren's beachside abode of 30 years was lost
Iconic musician and composer Diane Warren shared that her Los Angeles beach house of 30 years was among those destroyed by the 2025 California wildfires. The Oscar-nominated composer took to Instagram to share the bad news alongside a photo of a rock that symbolized her late friend, Leah, on the shore outside of her home. "There's a rainbow shining on it which I'm taking as a sign of hope for all creatures who have been affected by this tragedy," she shared in the Instagram post. She eventually returned to the remains of her home and shared a video of its ruins juxtaposed with a shining blue sky behind it.
Thankfully, not all was destroyed by the disaster. She also shared that her animals and her rescue ranch were not impacted. She even shared a photo of her rescue cats huddled together in a moment of levity. "[They're] most likely expecting to be paid in treats for this pic," she joked in another Instagram post.
Miles and Keleigh Teller miss their Pacific Palisades place
"Top Gun: Maverick" star Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh, whose heartwarming love story has endeared them to many, were among the many whose Los Angeles-area abodes were lost to the Pacific Palisades fire. Like many, Mrs. Teller took to Instagram to share a shot of their home before it burned to the ground, along with neighborhood before and after shots. The model even revealed that she neglected to grab her wedding dress, which was one of the many belongings that the couple were now without.
But despite their loss, the couple focused on encouraging others to reach safety as the fires raged on and publicly thanked the first responders who were working to put out the fires and keep people safe. They also shared hope that their community would rebuild stronger than ever. They also took time to "Wish I did a lot different but it doesn't matter, stay safe, get out," Keleigh Teller shared on her Instagram.
Cameron Mathison shared a video of his burned down home
"All My Children" actor Cameron Mathison was also among those who lost their Los Angeles home amidst the disastrous wildfires. Mathison shared a Reel on Instagram that showed in painstaking detail just how widespread the devastation had become, reducing his family's home to rubble with fires still burning throughout. "This is what's left of our beautiful home," he lamented in the post. "Our home where our kids were raised and where they wanted to raise their own someday."
Two weeks later, he and his wife Vanessa took to Instagram once more to share more memories of the now-lost house with a slideshow of family photos and mementos all centered around his children. He detailed years of birthday celebrations, songwriting and jam sessions, and the building of a future for his son and daughter. But he highlighted his family's resiliency in spite of the unimaginable loss they faced together. "As our son, Lucas, said four days after the fire ... 'We're going to be ok,'" Mathison wrote in the post.
The Pratt family is now without multiple properties
Spencer and Heidi Pratt of "The Hills" fame had the misfortune of losing their family home during the Los Angeles wildfires, which struck a haunting chord for them as they watched it burn while standing with their young children. Bizarrely, the pair, known popularly as "Speidi," even claim they saw their son's bed go up in flames in the shape of a heart. Witnessing firsthand the collapse of their home left a huge mark on the pair. "I don't have a single photo now from before an iPhone existed," Spencer Pratt lamented to Good Morning America. "I don't have any of the dumb little things that are on your shelves. They're all gone, not a single [thing] ... nothing."
Speidi's pad is not the only Pratt family abode to be lost to the devastating disaster. Stephanie Pratt, Spencer's sister, took to Instagram to share that the Pratt parents' home was also destroyed in the Pacific Palisades fire. Stephanie herself lost her own place, as well, and she was forced to watch from afar while in London. "We are such a tight community," she shared on her Instagram story (via People). "[I'm] at a loss for words knowing so many friends have lost their homes today and so quickly."
Ricki Lake lost it all in the LA fires
Former talk show host and original "Hairspray" star Ricki Lake was also among the many who lost everything in the wildfire's wake. Lake's Malibu home was lost during the Pacific Palisades event, and despite a friend reportedly trying to save the property, nothing remained at the end of the day. The house was more than a house to Lake and her family — the "dream home" was also where she and her husband were married. "This loss is immeasurable," she shared in an Instagram post.
In the aftermath, Lake and her family found solace while staying with friends and receiving donations from several wellness brands, including Kroma Wellness, Héilo Skin Care, Ped Shoes, and Hårklinikken. "It's so weird to be in a place of need," Lake admitted in an Instagram Live post. "I just built this life for myself and my husband and my kids. It's just so weird to have it be gone in one event."
Some stars' children revealed their parents lost their homes
Many celebrities lost not only their own homes but those where they spent their childhood during the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. Model Bella Hadid shared that her childhood bedroom inside mom Yolanda Hadid's Carbon Canyon Estate was lost to the blaze (the lavish Malibu mansion was frequently featured on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"). Actor Tatum O'Neal took to Threads to announce that the home of her late father, actor Ryan O'Neal, had also burned down.
Similarly, Stella Gregg, daughter of actor Jennifer Grey, shared on Instagram that her mother's home had been lost to the fires (via People). Grey herself posted her own thoughts on the tragedy, calling the ordeal a "messed up dream" and pausing to reflect on the changed trajectory of her life post-fire. "It's one of those things where life suddenly jumps a track and you're propelled into a different story," she shared alongside a photo of her home's rubble on Instagram.
Mel Gibson's home also turned to ash
Actor and director Mel Gibson is also among those who lost their houses in the California wildfires. Following the disaster, he was accompanied by area firefighters, who took him to survey the rubble of his Malibu mansion. He toured the devastated area and spoke with first responders, according to TMZ.
The actor wasn't in town during the fires, but he was constantly thinking about the potential loss he could face. Instead, he was in Austin, Texas, recording an episode of Joe Rogan's podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience." "I was kind of ill at ease when we were talking because I knew my neighborhood was on fire," he revealed to Elizabeth Vargas with NewsNation. When he eventually returned to his home, his worst fears were confirmed, and he was able to see just how devastating the effects of the fires were on his family sanctuary. "I have never seen a place so perfectly burnt," he told Vargas.