Celebrities Who Have Lost Their Homes In The CA Wildfires

"This Is Us" star Mandy Moore and her family unfortunately lost their Altadena abode after evacuating to escape the deadly Eaton, California wildfire in early January 2025. She shared that their house was "leveled" alongside many other homes and businesses in their area, including her children's school. The next day, she was able to park on the street and walk up to survey the damage to her home, and the devastation was overwhelming. Thankfully, she shared, the main portion of their home survived, but her garage and their back house were lost among the ashes. Also lost was her husband's music studio, although she personally had largely given up her music career in favor of more acting roles.

Like many, she lamented the loss of not just her own property but that of her family. Feeling "weird survivor's guilt," she shared on Instagram that her brother and sister-in-law were now without their home just weeks before welcoming their first child. But amongst all of the ruin, she held strong to both her family and her neighbors. "Our community is broken but we will be here to rebuild together," she posted on Instagram.