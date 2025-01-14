Sitcom Star Throws Harry & Meghan Under The Bus For Behavior After LA Fires

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle weren't the only celebrities who were photographed on the frontlines. TMZ reported that the potentially struggling SoCAl transplants were at an earlier event tied to the World Center Kitchen that was also attended by "Alias" star Jennifer Garner. Garner spoke to MSNBC alongside Chef Jóse Andrés, and said, "I can write out a list of a hundred friends who lost their homes." She went on to say that she felt guilty in her own home and was searching for things to give or some way to help with relief efforts, which led her to reach out to Andrés, as the two had worked together before.

In the spirit of helping, it's worth noting that in the same video Justine Bateman replied to and criticized on X, a Fox News reporter says Harry and Meghan have opened up their still-standing $14 million Montecito home to friends who have had to evacuate and "also have their Archwell foundation, named after their son Archie, and they're determining the most impactful ways to support those in need right now." We can't help but feel like Harry and Meghan will face backlash whether they help or not. So, given Garner's figurative disaster relief work when getting ex-husband Ben Affleck to realize how much he messed up their marriage, we'll let her put the matter into perspective, as she told MSNBC of her need to get involved, saying, "I think all of us, we want to get our hands into working somehow to be helpful."