Is Harry & Meghan's California Home In Danger? Their Post-Royal Life May Go Up In Smoke

It would be heartbreaking to see 29 million dollars go up in smoke, but that is how much money is at risk if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito mansion falls victim to the growing Southern California wildfires. A rep for the company that controls the power in the couple's area told The Telegraph that shutting it off for safety reasons was a possibility due to "a Red Flag Warning and increased risk of wildfires." And while the implications are certainly scary given the images that we've seen coming out of Los Angeles, the outlet cited the royals' compound as existing in a "high fire risk" area, making the sudden dramatic inconvenience a known factor.

The most imminent worry for the parents of Archie and Lilibet is the still-raging Palisades Fire that began in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on January 7, 2025. According to KTLA, it has since consumed over 17,000 acres of land and destroyed 1,000 structures with estimated damages currently looking to be in the tens of billions of dollars. While the Palisades Fire is still a ways away from the post-royal couple, and money will certainly not be an issue for Harry, there are worries about new fires popping up in Montecito or Santa Barbara given the weather conditions surrounding the Red Flag Warning. With all the uncertainty, we hope the West Coast transplants have enough bags to pack up the essentials from their nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom manor.