Paris Hilton's Biggest Missteps And Controversies Over The Years

The following article includes brief mentions of child abuse allegations and homophobic and racist comments.

Paris Hilton has completely changed her image in more recent years, thanks in no small part to the documentary "This Is Paris," which reframed Hilton's sex tape scandal and provided new details on some of her struggles — most notably, the abuse she suffered at boarding school as a teenager. Her book "Paris: The Memoir" was released in March 2023 and helped to further change the narrative around Hilton, making people question how much of her party girl, ditzy blonde image was created by the media and how much Hilton herself controlled in order to make a profit. Her subsequent work advocating for changes to regulations of treatment centers for troubled youth — she testified about her experience at the Utah State Capitol in 2021 — moved the needle even further in terms of Hilton's cultural reinvention.

That said, it's not entirely fair to blame the media or the public for Hilton's historically poor image, as the heiress has not exactly made all of the right moves. While her sex tape scandal has been reevaluated with a current-day lens that accurately positions her as a victim, most of Hilton's other controversies were arguably of her own making. When looking into her past scandals, we found no shortage of seemingly awful behavior, lawsuits, arrests, and just plain bad judgment. A few even appear more problematic than they were perceived to be at the time and explain why some people cannot get behind Hilton's rebranding.

Here are 14 of Paris Hilton's biggest missteps and controversies over the years.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.